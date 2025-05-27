That's a wrap for BottleRock 2025, which once again filled downtown Napa with tunes and star power — and plenty of traffic — over Memorial Day Weekend.

This year's headliners, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, and Noah Kahan all played to adoring, sold-out crowds at BottleRock, but plenty of folks were there to see other acts like the electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker, legendary Bay Area DJ Kaskade, the great Sharon Van Etten, Grammy Award nominee Benson Boone, and actress-turned-singer Kate Hudson, to name a few.

The lineups were packed for the festival's six stages, plus there was plenty of action on the Culinary Stage featuring food-world heavy-hitters like Bobby Flay, Antoni Perowski, and country-singing cook Trisha Yearwood making nachos for Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia.

Below, some photo highlights from Days One, Two and Three.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Photo via BottleRock/Instagram

Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Sofi Tukker. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Sofi Tukker. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Sofi Tukker. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Sofi Tukker. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Kaskade. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Robby Krieger performs during the 2025 Bottle Rock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

Benson Boone. Photo via BottleRock/Instagram

Benson Boone. Photo via BottleRock/Instagram

Sharon Van Etten. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Justin Timberlake. Photo via Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel. Photo via Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake. Photo via BottleRock/Instagram

Brooke Williamson (L) and Bobby Flay attend the 2025 Bottle Rock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Kate Hudson. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Kate Hudson. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

The Voltaggio brothers on the Culinary Stage. Photo by Mike Nowicki

The Culinary Garden. Photo by Mike Nowicki/SFist

Noah Kahan. Photo via BottleRock/Instagram