- Police apparently were enforcing a curfew on a homeless tent encampment in Civic Center Tuesday night. Those without tents were told to leave, and those with tents were instructed to stay inside them. [Mission Local]
- Mayor London Breed has finalized an agreement with developers planning an 1,100-unit residential development (50-percent affordable) on the Balboa Reservoir site near City College. [Chronicle]
- Not surprisingly, Salesforce is canceling its massive Dreamforce conference this fall, delivering another economic blow to SF's hotel and tourism industries. [SF Business Times]
- The SFPD on Wednesday released the name of the suspect involved in the 15-hour standoff at Glide Memorial Church last week: Thomas O'Bannon. [CBS SF]
- The city of San Francisco is going to be releasing back $138 million in moneys deposited into healthcare savings accounts to the (mostly unemployed) workers who earned it. [Chronicle]
- Joe Biden is facing pressure to respond to an allegation of sexual assault from a congressional aide in the early 1990s. [New York Times]
- The fatal Tuesday night shooting of an 18-year-old male in a Castro Valley apartment complex is being treated as a suspicious death. [Bay City News]
- The Grove restaurant chain in SF is saying it may have to close one location if a federal loan doesn't come through. [SF Business Times]