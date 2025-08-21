Local:
- Gavin Newsom’s "Democratic gerrymander” measure has now passed both chambers of the statehouse, and it will go before state voters on Tuesday, November 4. Newsom did this because Texas redrew its district maps to favor Republicans, and Newsom is fighting fire with fire, redrawing California's maps to potentially eliminate five Republican seats in Congress. [Chronicle]
- 16th Avenue Tiled Steps are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 installation, and there will be a community celebration on Saturday afternoon. The Saturday party will feature performances by the Sunset Community Band, the LionDanceMe group, and La Familia Pena-Govea. [Examiner]
- A 28-year-old, face-tattooed Pleasanton man named Lucas Chan is accused of shooting and killing his own father, and for good measure, Chan also allegedly urinated on his parents’ grocery bag first. Chan still lived with his parents, though was estranged from them, and he’s accused of the murder because Pleasanton police say he admitted to it freely when questioned. [KTVU]
National:
- Donald Trump is doing a photo-op tonight where he’s riding with the National Guard troops patrolling Washington DC, and before the event, he said at a press conference that the Guard troops were a "healthy, attractive looking group of people.” [ABC News]
- White House communications director Steven Cheung has been baited into a bizarre Instagram spat with White Stripes guitarist Jack White, after White called the new White House interior design "a vulgar, gold-leafed, and gaudy professional wrestler’s dressing room.” [NY Magazine]
- Pop star Lil Nas X was arrested in LA Thursday morning after allegedly walking in his underwear in the middle of the street, assaulting a police officer, and then was hospitalized for possible overdose. And sure enough, TMZ got some video from before the arrest, seen below. [KGO]
Video:
- An oldie but very goodie from the vault, from when Conan O’Brien visited San Francisco in 2007. He gives a highly factually inaccurate tour of Coit Tower, tries unsuccessfully to buy medical marijuana, and the whole sketch culminates in an absolutely uproarious Full House reference wherein Conan is accompanied by the actor who played a certain widowed father.
Image: Mickey Løgitmark via Wikimedia Commons