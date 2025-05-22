Local:
- That rookie SFPD officer Ryan Kwong who’s accused of causing a DUI crash and was promptly fired appeared in court Thursday, and pleaded not guilty. Elsewhere in SFPD drunk driving news, a different officer who caused a 2022 DUI crash in Hillsborough (with a half-emptied bottle of vodka in his car!) was sentenced Thursday in San Mateo County. [KGO]
- BART service is generally recovered after that major electrical fire Tuesday morning at the San Leandro station, but the Green Line won’t be running again until Tuesday, May 27. Still, riders can just take train transfers, and BART says “All 50 stations are open and riders can get to all locations.” [KRON4]
- Facebook/Meta is pushing its managers to classify more employees as poor performers, presumably so they can lay more people off without actually announcing layoffs. Though obviously Zuckerberg will not classify himself as a “poor performer” for blowing $70 billion on a “Metaverse" flop that absolutely no one wanted. [Business Insider]
National:
- Two engaged-to-be-married Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were shot and killed Wednesday night by a killer who was allegedly shouting "Free Palestine." Police have already arrested 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez and charged him with two counts of murder. [Reuters]
- A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle the Department of Education, though it’s just a preliminary injunction, so this fight ain’t over yet. [KGO]
- In other anti-education Trump bullshit, he’s trying to bar Harvard University from admitting international students, who make up 27% of that university's student body. [CNN]
Video:
- Hey, your brand new Golden State Valkyries went and won their first game in franchise history last night! They’re now 1-1 after Wednesday’s 76-74 win over the Washington Mystics, and you can relish this in the highlights below. The highlight of those highlights is at the :30 second mark, where Veronica Burton hits an insanely long, Steph Curry-style three-point buzzer beater right before halftime and the Chase Center crowd goes nuts.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist