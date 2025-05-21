It's not much of a surprise that the freshly graduated SFPD officer involved in a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning has been let go from the force, and charged with a slew of counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

It made plenty of local headlines this past weekend when an SFPD officer, who’d graduated from the local police academy just two days prior, was arrested as the suspected drunk driver in a DUI crash in the Outer Sunset. 28-year-old Officer Ryan Kwong had one other person in his BMW when it allegedly crashed into a Toyota minivan that had three passengers at 1:59 am Saturday morning near Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street. The SFPUC had to disable the electricity on and remove a light pole that one of the cars crashed into, and there was a great deal of debris for Public Works to clear.

Then KTVU reported early Tuesday night that Kwong has been fired by SFPD, which seemed like an inevitability. The Chronicle adds that DA Brooke Jenkins’s office has charged Kwong on nearly a dozen counts of DUI and reckless driving, as it sounds like he was engaged in some pretty aggressive speeding too.

Per the Chronicle, Kwong has been charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with over a .08% blood alcohol level causing injury, and three counts of reckless driving causing injury. But a Tuesday statement from Jenkins’s office adds, “The criminal complaint also includes numerous allegations including that Mr. Kwong, was driving at excessive speed, recklessly, that his blood alcohol concentration was greater than .15%, and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victims.”

As far as those victims go, the three passengers in the victim vehicle were hospitalized, one of them with life-threatening injuries. Kwong and his passenger were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a statement to the Chronicle. “No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty.”

Kwong’s next court date is his scheduled arraignment on May 21 at 1:30 pm. He is listed as being currently in custody in SF County Jail No. 2.

Related: Rookie SFPD Officer Arrested for DUI Just Days After Academy Graduation [SFist]

Image: @JoelEngardio via Twitter