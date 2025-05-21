- Service on BART's Green Line remains down Wednesday after an early morning fire on the tracks at San Leandro Station Tuesday. BART says that all 50 stations in the system are open and riders can get everywhere in the system, in some cases with transfers, and trains are running at reduced speeds between Bayfair and Coliseum stations. [BART]
- The Trump Justice Department is scrapping federal oversight initiatives (called consent decrees) for police departments in Louisville and Minneapolis and ending investigations into departments in a half-dozen other cities relating to racial injustice, violence against Black people, and biased policing. The Oakland PD, which remains under a 22-year-old consent decree, was not on the list. [New York Times]
- The US is formally accepting the gift of that luxury jet from Qatar — that the country was trying to offload for years — and the Air Force has been asked to upgrade it for Trump's use as Air Force One. Experts have balked at the idea that the plane can even be thoroughly hardened in the way it needs to be, to protect against, for instance, the electromagnetic effects of a nuclear blast, before Trump's term is over. [New York Times]
- An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 2-year-old girl in Oakland, but she has been found safe, and three relatives are now in custody. [KTVU]
- SFJazz is suing their tech provider, Aldrich Technology LLC, over a ransomware attack in 2023 that crippled their internal systems. [Chronicle]
- The court-appointed receiver that is now running the ParkMerced complex in southwestern San Francisco is investing $70 million in fixing up the property with the hope of renting out hundreds of vacant units and eventually selling the complex. [Chronicle]
- Uncertainty about tariffs and the political storm surrounding Elon Musk and Tesla meant that sales of electric vehicles were down 2.6% in California during the first quarter of 2025. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Emma