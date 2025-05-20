- An electrical fire under the tracks at the San Leandro BART station was causing a major disruption for riders in the East Bay Tuesday morning. There was no service this a.m. south of Lake Merritt Station, which meant that any commuters from the Dublin/Pleasanton or Fremont/Berryessa directions had to seek alternate transportation to get to San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]
- A small fire at an apartment complex on West Atlantic Avenue in Alameda triggered a sprinkler system, and the water damage from that has left many elderly residents of the complex displaced. [KTVU]
- A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and suffered severe head trauma Monday afternoon, following a collision at the intersection of Nicol and Coolidge avenues. [KTVU]
- United Airlines switched catering companies last week at SFO, from Gate Gourmet to LSG Sky Chefs, and the transition left many flights not fully catered, lacking first-class meals altogether in some cases, and lacking full beverage carts. [Chronicle]
- Waymo has gotten the OK from the CPUC to expand its driverless taxi service to San Jose, though they still don't have highway approval to get from SF to San Jose. [ABC 7]
- Elon Musk says he'll be spending "a lot less" on political donations this year, either because he's been slightly chagrined by his brief Washington experience, or because he realizes he needs to focus more attention on his businesses. [New York Times]
- A new study by the nonprofit Center for Policy Equity, based at Yale University, undercuts BART's claims about how fare evasion impacted its revenues, and suggests that new fare gates aren't going to make BART more profitable or more safe. [ABC 7]
- A New Orleans jail maintenance worker has been arrested and charged with helping 10 inmates escape by shutting off the water in the jail, allowing a sink and a toilet to be removed from a wall. [New York Times]