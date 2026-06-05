After one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a continuation school's graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School, Fairfield High announced its own graduation ceremony will be moved to a different location.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 pm Wednesday in a parking lot shared by Fairfield High School and neighboring continuation school Sem Yeto High School as Sem Yeto’s graduation ceremony was ending. Police say roughly 1,000 people attended the event, as the Chronicle reports.

Four people were struck by the gunfire, including an 18-year-old who later died. The three surviving victims — ages 11, 20, and 25 — were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Fairfield High School announced Thursday that it would move its own graduation ceremony, scheduled for Friday, to Armijo High School Stadium. According to KTVU, the ceremony will begin at the same time but with reduced seating capacity, with each graduating senior receiving six tickets. The decision comes after students petitioned school officials to relocate the event following the shooting.

Police have reportedly not announced any arrests in the Wednesday shooting or released a suspect description. Investigators say they are pursuing leads and interviewing hundreds of potential witnesses as they work to determine what happened.

The Chronicle reports that Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said investigators believe the shooting was targeted, though it remains unclear whether any of the victims were the intended targets.

District officials said mental health counselors and additional staff support would be available for students and employees.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities.

Related: More Details Emerge on Last Week’s Graduation Shooting In Oakland, Four Suspects Taken Into Custody

Image: Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District