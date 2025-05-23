- One person was shot and injured Thursday around 5 pm in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood. The victim was found at Cesar Chavez and Missouri streets, and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no motive or circumstances for the shooting were publicized. [Chronicle]
- A Thursday afternoon grass fire forced the closure of Interstate 580 near Tracy and the Altamont Pass, and burned over 200 acres before being contained. [KPIX]
- A 34-year-old San Jose man was arrested Thursday after allegedly ramming a Bank of America ATM with a Jeep, and dragging its cash box along Highway 4 in Brentwood. [KRON4]
- Among the six people killed when a small plane crashed into a house in San Diego was Dave Shapiro, 42, the co-founder of Sound Talent Group, a talent agency that represents artists including Jefferson Starship and Vanessa Carlton, and also on the plane was Daniel Williams, the former drummer for the metalcore band the Devil Wears Prada. [Chronicle]
- Hometown Oakland rapper Too $hort, who is a part-owner of the Oakland Ballers, the new Pioneer League baseball team, took to the field at a Ballers game earlier this week and performed his song "Blow the Whistle," joined by students from Castlemont High School and Oakland School for the Arts. [KTVU]
- Trump is back to saying that Apple will have to pay 25% tariffs on iPhones unless they're manufactured in the US, which they won't be anytime soon, so get ready for wildly expensive iPhones. [KTVU]
- And Harvard is immediately suing the Trump administration over an announcement Thursday that the university would have to stop enrolling international students. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Karsten Wurth