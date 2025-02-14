Local:
- Heads-up — the giant pillow fight is back tonight at the Ferry Building. Be sure to protect your head and face and clean up after yourself if you go. [FunCheapSF]
- San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation recently filed a lawsuit asking for an immediate block on DOGE‘s limitless access to the sensitive data of millions of Americans. The lawsuit is a joint effort by a coalition consisting of individual federal employees and multiple employee unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees and the Association of Administrative Law Judges. [EFF]
- In honor of Valentine’s Day, BART has been running a sweet series of "meet-cute" stories on its website. The agency is also hosting a sold-out speed-dating event for people aged 18–35 tonight. [BART.gov]
- The suspect in the murder of Too Short’s brother has turned himself in to Oakland police. [NBC Bay Area]
- A lucky Mountain View resident just landed $7.5 million off a winning Scratchers lottery ticket. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- References to transgender people were removed from the National Park Service's Stonewall National Monument website, and LGBTQ+, has been changed to LGB throughout the site. Angelica Christina, the Board Director of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, emphasizes that "We would not have pride as we know it today without trans people, without trans women." [ABC News]
- Some experts suspect that Kamala Harris might be considering entering the race for California governor. In an October 2024 poll, 46 percent of the respondents said they were either very or somewhat likely to consider voting for Harris. [KQED]
- Budget cuts and staffing shortages have left the state of Yosemite on the brink of disaster. “We’re deeply concerned about the long-term health of Yosemite National Park under the current administration,” said a tour operator near the park. [SF Gate]
- Surveillance footage from a recent neo-nazi march near a historically Black Cincinnati neighborhood shows a police officer leading neo-nazis onto school grounds during school hours. [WCPO]
Video of the Day:
That time in 2005 when Sony dropped 250,000 bouncy balls down the streets of San Francisco — one commenter who worked on the commercial says windows along Filbert Street starting breaking from the onslaught.
Image: Buddha Lounge, 2024; Leanne Maxwell/SFist