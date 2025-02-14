Should you be willing to spend several thousand dollars on the exact jersey that Steph Curry or LeBron James will be wearing in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, Sotheby’s is selling them, and right now the bidding for Steph’s jersey is at $13,000.

There is plenty of excitement building over Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game being played right here in San Francisco. And that excitement is great, because the game itself is generally so boring and non-competitive. The NBA is hoping to change that this year by making the game a four-team tournament that is actually three games, and in each game, the first team to score 40 points wins.

But here’s a unique twist to this year’s NBA All-Star Game at the Chase Center. The sports collectibles site Clict Media reports that Sotheby’s is auctioning off the very jerseys the players will wear in Sunday’s game, and the auction is already live and taking bids.

Though the NBA's biggest stars won't take the court for the All-Star game until Sunday, their jerseys are already open for bidding.https://t.co/Y4t8iO7BKS — cllct (@cllctMedia) February 14, 2025

You can check out the Sotheby’s All-Star Game jersey auction here. As of press time for this post, Steph Curry’s jersey is going for $13,000. LeBron James’s jersey is currently $15,000, and Victor Wembanyama’s tops the bidding at $22,000.

On the other end of the spectrum, several less notable players’ jerseys are still stuck at a $300 bidding price.

The NBA unveils the jerseys for the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CG4tTDskKe — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 6, 2025

This year’s NBA All-Star Game jerseys (seen above) are not as dreadfully ugly as they've been in some years, but not quite as sweet as those silver ones they wore in 2022 when Curry won the game’s MVP trophy. But give me the good old days when players would actually wore their normal team’s jersey, and nobody’s jersey matched.

when NBA players wore their own team jerseys in the All-Star game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NhLWPWAEXM — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 13, 2025

Of course, you could just buy a normal NBA All-Star jersey for $150, one that no one famous ever wore. They probably have them at the Nike store in Union Square, because it’s Michael Jordan’s company that designed this year's jerseys.

Image: CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts after scoring in the second half against Team Durant during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)