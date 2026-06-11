Local:
- All of BART’s SF stations now have free WiFi, as the agency announced Thursday it was adding service at 16th Street, 24th Street, Glen Park, and Balboa Park ahead of the World Cup matches and events. Free Wi-Fi was implemented at BART’s Market Street stations, along with SF International Airport and West Oakland, in February, with the goal of free service system-wide by early 2028. [Bay City News]
- Lartey Solomon, 33, a registered nurse and TikTok content creator from Oakland, was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in downtown Oakland May 31. Shacory Carnell Daniels, 39, was charged with murder in Solomon’s death, and a GoFundMe account has been set up for Solomon’s family. [Chronicle]
- In celebration of the New Mission Theater’s 110th anniversary, its operator, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, is officially renaming it in honor of director Christopher Nolan for his contributions as a large-format filmmaking pioneer. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- A giant inflatable depicting Elon Musk with a tattoo that says, "SpaceX's Grok makes AI child porn," cast a shadow over Times Square in New York City Thursday ahead of SpaceX potentially going public Friday. [Business Insider]
- Authorities are investigating giant numbers “8647” that appeared on the National Mall in Washington DC, which likely indicate “get rid of” the 47th president. [NBC News]
- The flesh-eating screwworm, which was previously eradicated, recently made a comeback to North America — thanks to organized crime, apparently. [CNN]
Video
- Two YouTubers from out of town came to SF with a list of some of the internet's favorite greasy spoons, including El Farolito, Lung Fung Bakery, and Golden Boy Pizza, to see who could find the best breakfast, lunch, and dinner items for less than $50 each for the day. The episode is 30 minutes long and features interviews with some of the business owners, along with close-ups of their mouth-watering meals.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist