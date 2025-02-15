- The internet is roasting ESPN's Mark Jones for misidentifying the Golden Gate Bridge as the "Willie Brown" Bridge during last night's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Oakland. Granted, a portion of the Bay Bridge is named after Willie Brown. [MSN]
- The extensive personal archives of acclaimed Bay Area-born author Amy Tan — over 60 boxes worth — are set to be housed at U.C. Berkeley’s Bancroft Library. The archives include Tan’s personal journals, correspondences with other writers, family photographs, and book manuscripts, including unpublished works dating back to childhood, as well as Tan’s father’s pocket diaries and documents from her parents’ early years living in Berkeley and Oakland in the ‘40s and ‘50s. [KQED]
- An education park ranger for the National Park Service who was unceremoniously fired without notice by the current admin yesterday penned a very moving post: “I am the lesson that showed your children that we live in a world of gifts- not commodities, that gratitude and reciprocity are the doorway to true abundance, not power, money, or fear.” [Facebook]
- California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has refused State Farm Insurance's request to raise the premiums of residential customers in California by 22% — for now. [NBC Bay Area]
- Chase Bank alerted an East Bay woman to fraudulent charges on her account and then denied her claims for two months, until ABC’s '7 On Your Side' stepped in. [ABC7]
- Apparently California ranks the third best state in the country to be single behind Florida and New York. [Sacramento Bee]
- The high society set celebrated the history of fashion with a focus on cross-dressing and dandyism at Villa Aberdeen’s 2025 season launch at the Legion of Honor last month. [The Bold Italic]
