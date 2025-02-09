Local:
- SFPD is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2006 murder of Jermaine Cooper. Cooper, a college student and young father, was shot inside his Bayview home during a suspected home invasion. [KTVU]
- A smash-and-grab thief in Sebastopol was caught on surveillance cameras stealing a bunch of candy from a gas station. Police spotted the suspect leaving the scene without his vehicle headlights on and a trail of candy in his wake. [KRON4]
- Brisbane police arrested a 71-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury after allegedly hitting a woman who was standing outside her vehicle. The woman was critically injured, and her 4-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries. [CBS News]
- Students at an East Bay chiropractic school are suing their professor for alleged sexual misconduct. [SF Standard]
- Costco customers — the Sonoma County District Attorney wants you to be on alert regarding a fake email involving a free ice cream-maker. [East Bay Times]
National:
- Authorities in Alaska are racing to recover the remains of ten people killed in a commuter plane crash on unstable sea ice before worsening weather complicates efforts. The Bering Air plane, which vanished Thursday en route to Nome, was found the next day with all passengers and crew dead, marking one of the state’s deadliest aviation disasters in 25 years. [ABC7]
- Local residents in Ohio confronted and forced neo-Nazi demonstrators to leave after they displayed swastika flags and racist banners on a highway overpass near a historically Black community. Police called the protest legal, but residents feared their passive response enabled White supremacists. [CNN]
- Buyers and entities connected to Connecticut-based Darkhorse Tactical Investments have bought up over 100 acres of privately owned plots in Joshua Tree’s Whispering Pines. Some fear that the area, which serves as a refuge for the park’s wildlife, is being primed for commercial development. [SF Gate]
