San Francisco firefighters were battling a one-alarm blaze Thursday afternoon which broke out just before 4 pm, with black smoke seen billowing from the vicinity of the restaurants Che Fico and Foghorn Taproom.

The SFFD is still on the scene Thursday of a one-alarm fire on the 800 block of Divisadero. The block, between Fulton and McAllister streets, is home to the restaurants Che Fico and Foghorn Taproom, and the fire appeared to be coming from the top of one or the other of these buildings.

A witness at the scene spoke to a Che Fico employee who said that staff there had evacuated after they started smelling smoke.

Video posted by the SFFD showed a ladder with firefighters climbing to the roof of Foghorn Taproom — which moved into the space two years ago after the closure of Little Star Pizza.

1 alarm fire on the 800 block of Divisadero St. Divisadero St is shut down between Fulton and McAllister. Units are actively fighting the fire and searching for hot spots. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/JrM7lLlxTi — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 11, 2026

Update: An SFFD source tells SFist that the fire seems to have originated in the flue connected to Che Fico's grills and wood oven. The firefight reportedly required significant damage to the rear of the building that houses the restaurant.

No damage was reported inside the restaurant and the restaurant has not made any announcements about the situation.

We'll update this post if we learn more.

This is a developing story.