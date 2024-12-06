Candy emporium It’Sugar has just closed down its Stockton and Market street store, which had previously been a Virgin Megastore and a Forever 21, but the realtor insists there’s already a new tenant moving in.

It was declared a temporary pop-up when candy and candy-themed apparel bazaar It’Sugar opened in 2022 at the enormous Stockton and Market street space that had previously been Forever 21 and a Virgin Megastore. And apparently It’Sugar stayed long past the length of their short-term pop-up lease. But the Chronicle reports that It’Sugar has now closed that Union Square store, and it’s apparently already shut down as of Friday afternoon.

So the It’Sugar high may be over, but the Chronicle adds that “a new company is now seeking to open there, potentially as soon as next month."

While the lease was long expired, the closure is still surprising. It’Sugar did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment. But the flagship Fisherman’s Wharf It’Sugar store that opened in 2023 is much larger, operating in what used to be the Rainforest Cafe and Lefty O’Doul’s.

If it’s true that there’s a new tenant coming into the space next month — if — this could build some momentum for the beleaguered shopping district. Ross Dress for Less just signed a ten-year lease extension (and may be opening a second Union Square location), plus the coming Union Square Nintendo store promises to be very, very buzzy. And if you care, that blue-carpeted, holiday-themed Winter Walk kicks off next Friday on Stockton, which is a legit fun attraction.

But some cold water needs to be thrown on all this talk. Macy’s is still closing, eventually, as far as we know, and that’s Union Square’s anchor retailer. Smash-and-grabs are still a common occurrence in Union Square, and having a San Francisco 49ers player get shot there was hardly the best publicity.

We can only speculate on the supposed new tenant for It'Sugar’s former 2 Stockton Street space. SF YIMBY reported in 2021 that someone wanted to convert the building to office space, but we have heard no plans of that moving forward since.

Image: Debra M. via Yelp