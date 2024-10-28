Just two blocks from where smash-and-grab burglars rammed a car into the Union Square Dior store two weeks ago, another set of would-be thieves smashed their car into the Louis Vuitton, but were foiled from actually stealing anything in their attempted heist.

The Union Square Louis Vuitton found itself unfortunately dragged into the national news during the notorious November 2021 smash-and-grab spree that also hit Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, and other storefronts. Two blocks over, smash-and-grabbers rammed a car into the Dior store in an October 2023 burglary, and then another group of burglars drove a car into that same Dior store nearly a year to the day later.

Would-be burglars rammed the front of a Louis Vuitton store this morning in San Francisco's Union Square but were unable to enter, according to police. https://t.co/bwVHqHISg8 pic.twitter.com/Gg6jVjMB8Y — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 28, 2024



And now a mere 17 days after the latest Dior smash-and-grab. KRON4 reports that another group of would-be smash-and-grabbers rammed a Lexus into the Louis Vuitton store at Geary and Stockton streets. The attempted heist occurred at 4:16 am Monday morning.

And give credit to the SFPD, who had on-duty officers parked nearby on Geary Street at the time of the incident, who were able to prevent the thieves from stealing anything.

Burglars smashed a vehicle into a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square early Monday morning in a failed burglary attempt, police said. https://t.co/PzCoNJceny — CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) October 28, 2024



So nothing was stolen, but the Louis Vuitton storefront has endured some pretty serious property damage. KPIX reports that the thieves ran to two other getaway vehicles and were able to escape the scene. Per KPIX, one car got away by driving “west on Geary Street and the other heading south on Stockton Street.”

San Francisco is wildin. Next door to my job they rammed a car into the Louis Vuitton store at around 5:00 am I wonder how much they took pic.twitter.com/0lgeftrFMB — LRod (@Luis41522) October 28, 2024



There have been no arrests made, nor have any suspects been identified as of late Monday morning. KRON4 describes the ramming vehicle as a “possibly stolen Lexus car.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to “TIP411” and start the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: David B. via Yelp