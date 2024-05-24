Mario, Luigi, and Pokémon are swooping in to hopefully save San Francisco’s Union Square, as the video game giant Nintendo just announced they’re taking over one of the many vacant retail spots in the beleaguered shopping district sometime in 2025.

SFist noted in our coverage of last weekend’s Bay to Breakers race that there was a disproportionate number of Super Mario and Nintendo-themed costumes, which has been the case for years. But Party City may soon face some stiff competition for where these Nintendo fans are buying their Mario and Pokémon costume merchandise.

The Chronicle reports that the video game company’s US division, Nintendo of America, just announced Friday morning that they’re opening a Nintendo merchandise store in Union Square, which would be only the second Nintendo store in the US.



The announcement from Nintendo, seen above, is brief but still exciting. “Nintendo of America today announced plans to open an official store in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters,” it says. “The store, called Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO, will open in 2025 as the second official location in the US, joining the store in New York City.”

.@NintendoAmerica just announced they are opening a second store in the U.S. — right here in the ❤️ of San Francisco. This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere! We’re excited for San Francisco’s future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our… — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 24, 2024



Mayor London Breed was quick to jump on and celebrate the news.

“@NintendoAmerica just announced they are opening a second store in the U.S. — right here in the ❤️ of San Francisco,” Breed said on Xitter just before 8 am Friday. “This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere! We’re excited for San Francisco’s future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our City.”

Of course, what’s lacking in these announcements is where the store will be located, other than the broad description that it will be in “San Francisco’s iconic Union Square.” But it’s no secret that Union Square has record retail vacancies at the moment, with an April report from Cushman & Wakefield noting that 20.6% of Union Square retail spaces are currently vacant.

As noted, there is only one other Nintendo store in the US. These Yelp pictures give you a sense of what that store is like, with plush dolls, action figures, t-shirts and merchandise related to Nintendo’s pantheon of video game characters, plus copies of the games, consoles, and a giant screen for people to play Nintendo games on.

Image: David G. via Yelp