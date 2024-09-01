Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers's first round pick in this year's draft, was shot in the chest while shopping in Union Square Saturday evening.

The shooting, which police say resulted from an attempted robbery, led to Pearsall being rushed to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital, where according to a team statement, he was listed in "serious, but stable condition," but he has since improved.

Pearsall was shot just before 3:30 pm outside a store near the corner of Geary Street and Grant Avenue.

According to reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle, the 17-year-old suspect from Tracy was immediately apprehended and was wounded by his own weapon during the incident, marking another highly publicized act of violence in a year where violent crime in the city is down overall.

Pearsall, who was in the area for an autograph-signing event, apparently did not suffer any life-threatening organ damage, according to a now-deleted Facebook post from his mother.

“I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now," she wrote.

As of Sunday morning, the hospital upgraded Pearsall's condition to "fair."

Top image: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)