Nearly one year to the day after thieves rammed a car into the Union Square Dior storefront, another car pulled the same scheme just before 3 am Friday morning, and the suspects are still at large.

On October 12, 2023, two suspects drove a car through the Union Square Dior at Post Street and Grant Avenue, and made off with $270,000 worth of merchandise. And then this morning on October 11, 2024, KTVU reports that another car rammed into that same Dior, and three vehicles full of suspects were able to evade police and steal an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

UPDATE: Year after similar caper, burglars in 3 cars use one vehicle to ram in reverse into @Dior @UnionSquareSF, escaping w/merch, per @SFPD, adding officers spotted cars driving recklessly, chased after one of them but aborted when driver sped off & ran red light pic.twitter.com/8XMnypWrHc — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 11, 2024

In this case, the burglars did not ram their car into the front of the store, but instead the rear, while two getaway cars were waiting out front. The SF Business Times reports that police noticed three speeding cars at around 2:42 am Friday morning, and pursued one of them, but it sped off so quickly that police felt a chase would be too dangerous. The number of suspects is unknown, and it’s unclear whether they were armed.

“This kind of brazen crime will not be tolerated in our city,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a statement to the Business Times. “Our investigators have numerous leads they are following thanks to the large amount of evidence we have available, including video surveillance and (Automated License Plate Reader camera) hits.”

Well, some suspects did get caught in last October’s Dior robbery, but only because they crashed their car during the getaway. A total of two suspects were arrested and charged in that incident, though several other accomplices got away.

The Dior store has been closed all day Friday, with repairs currently underway, with employees unable to confirm when the store will reopen.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Andrew D. via Yelp