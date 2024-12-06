- California's Capitol Building was evacuated Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat via email. The threat was later found to be uncredible. [Chronicle]
- President-elect Trump appointed former PayPal executive David Sacks as his official "AI and crypto czar" yesterday. Sacks has been previously critical of OpenAI and is a prominent investor in Elon Musk's competitor startup xAI. [Rolling Stone]
- A group of men’s names are verboten in ChatGPT and produce error messages, including a deceased English man whose name was once used by a Chechen rebel for an alias. [New York Times]
- A Santa Rosa police officer was harmed while writing a ticket, in an alleged hit-and-run by a driver upset at receiving a parking citation. [KRON]
- The Bureau of Prisons has entered into an "unprecedented" lawsuit settlement after a group of women accused authorities of running a "rape club" at the now-closed FCI Dublin federal women's prison. [East Bay Times]
- State Farm is about to implement a double-digit hike to its car insurance rate for California customers for the second year in a row. [Chronicle]