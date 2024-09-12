- The long-anticipated public reopening of the Transamerica Pyramid under the new ownership of real estate firm SHVO was Thursday morning, with Mayor Breed, former mayor Willie Brown, and developer Michael Shvo on hand to cut a ribbon, plus there will be a big light show on the side of the building at 8:30 pm tonight. But Shvo took some ribbing in a flyover banner from a plane that flew over the event with a sign reading “SHVO MUST GO: LAWSUITS CLAIM FRAUD,” a reference to the fraud and self-dealing lawsuit brought by one of the building’s prospective tenants. [Examiner]
- The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved another PG&E rate hike Thursday, and your utility bill will go up $5 to $6 per month. It’s the third rate hike in barely a year, after PG&E rates were already raised in July 2023 and again in March 2024. [KQED]
- Yet more crazy twists in Sunday’s violent arrest of a hot dog vendor at the Embarcadero, as the woman arrested now says she is pregnant, and she vehemently denies that she assaulted a Port of SF employee. Meanwhile, SFPD Chief Bill Scott says the department will release bodycam video of the incident which he says will incriminate the vendor and exonerate the police officers. [Mission Local]
- The struggling PAC-12 athletic conference has rebounded by poaching four new schools from the smaller Mountain West Conference, including the blue-turf college football Cinderella darling Boise State. The PAC-12 will still only have six schools whe the new schools join in 2026, but the Bay Area might not even care, because Cal and Stanford have already left the conference. [NY Times]
- Reminder: Donald Trump will be in the Bay Area Friday for a fundraiser in Woodside at Jennifer Siebel Newsom's wealthy cousin’s house. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ted Fang, who was the publisher of the Examiner from 1999 to 2001 and the son of “Flintstones house” owner Florence Fang, died on Monday. He was 61. [Bay Area Reporter]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist