Donald Trump happens to be holding a rally today at Tucson, Arizona’s Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. San Francisco resident Linda Ronstadt is furious about this, and posted a Taylor-Swift style “childless cat lady” endorsement of Kamala Harris.

As of press time for this article, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is onstage rambling at an indoor rally in Tucson, Arizona. (Kamala Harris’s partner Doug Emhoff is holding a competing rally across town.) And Trump made a little news, as after Harris cleaned Trump’s clock in Tuesday night’s debate, Trump announced on that Tucson stage that he will refuse to debate Harris a second time.

Trump announces he is refusing to debate Vice President Harris again after he overwhelmingly lost the first one pic.twitter.com/DRATbzt4lo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 12, 2024

The Tucson stage on which Trump is speaking is at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. And San Francisco resident Linda Ronstadt is not one bit happy about this.

“Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact,” Ronstadt posted to her social media channels Wednesday night. “But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.”

“The Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum,” she continued. “Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers. It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.”

Ronstadt, of course, has no say in what events are scheduled at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. The venue was formerly the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall, but was renamed in honor of the musician in 2022, as Tucson is her hometown.

“Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico,” Ronstadt’s post continued. “I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.”

(Left) Linda Ronstadt via Facebook, (Right) Taylor Swift via Instagram

There is an obvious parallel Ronstadt is making with Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement, as both presented themselves holding cats in their endorsement posts. “I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom,” Rondstadt wrote. “They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids?”

“Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” her post concluded.

