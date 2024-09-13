- Did you miss the laser light show on the Transamerica Pyramid Thursday night? It capped off a day of festivities celebrating the building's $400 million renovation. [Chronicle]
- Two brothers were arrested Thursday in connection with an early August shooting at a business in Redwood City. [Bay Area News Group]
- A four-vehicle crash on 101 in Santa Rosa halted all northbound traffic early Friday morning. [KRON4]
- Trump is in California today attending fundraisers, including that one in Woodside at Jennifer Siebel Newsom's cousin's house. [KTVU]
- Governor Newsom signed a bill Thursday instituting harsher penalties for smash-and-grab thieves. [KPIX]
- Elon Musk has apparently beefed up his personal security force, with a "phalanx of bodyguards" that act like a "mini Secret Service." [New York Times]
- Workers at Boeing are going on strike after reject a contract offer, in another setback for the aircraft company. [CBS News]