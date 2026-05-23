- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against SF Sheriff's Office over alleged strip search violations that surfaced last fall. In the lawsuit, twenty women accuse Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and specific deputies of perpetuating a coordinated pattern of abuse. [KTVU, KQED]
- A trio of Lowell High school varsity baseball coaches were relieved of their duties on Friday night pending an investigation by the San Francisco Unified School District for unknown violations. [KRON4]
- Stabbing during graduation ceremony at Daly City’s Westmoore High School on Friday afternoon prompts active investigation. [NBC Bay Area]
- Redditor discovers gay porn casting call for San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie doppelganger on Castro telephone pole. [SF Standard, Reddit]
- 17-year-old driver in a Woodacre crash that killed four teens loses key evidentiary challenge — Marin County Superior Court rules melted speedometer recovered at scene can be included in trial. [Marin IJ]
- Intuit, Credit Karma to slash over 600 Bay Area jobs. The plan includes cutting 117 jobs from Credit Karma’s Oakland location and the permanent elimination of more than 500 positions overall. [East Bay Times, SFBT]
- State of emergency declared in Orange County one day after risk of explosion from 34,000-gallon tank leaking hazardous materials forces nearly 40,000 residents to evacuate. [KTLA, SFGATE, ABC7]
Image: Antonio Gabola/Unsplash
by Zack Ruskin
Zack Ruskin is an award-winning writer focused on books, music, and culture. His bylines include Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and Washington Post.