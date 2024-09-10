The billionaire CEO Tom Siebel, who is a second cousin of California's First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a big Trumper, and he's hosting a Trump fundraiser this week.

There is always a pocket of Republican support in the wealthy Bay Area, and they get a little more vocal during election years. Society figure and philanthropist Dede Wilsey threw her own Trump fundraiser back in 2019, and this year we've seen a Pacific Heights fundraiser for Trump thrown by venture capitalist and podcaster David Sachs.

There may be more Silicon Valley support for the Republican Party than ever this year, thanks to the newly conservative bluster of Elon Musk — who really hates woke-ism, really doubted whether his factories needed to be closed for COVID prevention, and is really upset about having a trans child who now doesn't speak to him.

Among those tech billionaires supporting Trump this year is also Tom Siebel, the second cousin once removed of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is CEO of his own enterprise AI software company, C3.ai. Siebel has reportedly donated $500,000 to the Trump campaign and PACs, and the only other evidence of his earlier conservative political leanings comes from a $90,000 donation he made to that convoy of anti-vaccine-mandate truckers in Canada in early 2022.

The LA Times reports on the fundraiser being held at Siebel's home in Woodside on Friday, at which former President Donald Trump is expected to appear. KTVU has confirmed Trump's appearance, at what is being described as an "afternoon reception," with tickets costing as much as $250,000 per person.

There's no word on whether former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be in attendance, but McCarthy serves on the advisory board of Siebel's AI company.

Siebel Newsom, born Jennifer Lynn Siebel in San Francisco, grew up in the Marin County community of Ross, and has clearly had liberal politics for much of her adult life. (Before meeting Gavin Newsom, she dated George Clooney briefly in the early aughts.) But her father, Ken Siebel, is a noted Republican donor, and was recently a backer of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis tried to use the Siebel family's relocation to Florida as a political talking point in his televised debate last December with Gavin Newsom, which apparently pissed off Ken Siebel. He later told the Daily Mail that it was a "downright slimy lie" to suggest he and his wife moved to Florida from California because it was better governed. They moved to Florida from Montana in the 2010s to be closer to friends and because they liked the weather, he said.

"I have no clue about the state's budgeting. I have no clue about the crime rates," Siebel said, adding that DeSantis knew he and his wife hadn't lived in California for many years.

Photos: Left photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images - right photo via C3.ai