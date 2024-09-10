A Thursday night concert celebrating the public reopening of the Transamerica Pyramid will feature big-name music artists Thievery Corporation and Kronos Quartet, plus a public light show at the outdoor concert.



It was blockbuster local real estate news when New York-based developer Michael Shvo’s firm SHVO bought the Transamerica Pyramid for nearly $700 million, not long before the pandemic hit in early 2020. And despite the pandemic hardships, Shvo initiated an extravagant renovation that ended up costing $400 million. These renovations are largely finished, SHVO announced a September public reopening, exciting new restaurants were added to the building’s roster, and even a fabulous new public sculpture garden was added to the Transamerica Pyramid’s new set of attractions.

We are now on the verge of that long-anticipated public reopening, which is scheduled for this Thursday, September 12. The Chronicle reports there will be a 9 am opening ceremony with Shvo, Mayor London Breed, and SF-based experimental music artists Kronos Quartet. That’s sold out, and you cannot get tickets at this point. But you can attend Thursday night’s 7 pm Pyramid of Light and Sound show, which the Chronicle reports will feature a free performance by electronic music duo Thievery Corporation, plus Kronos Quartet at that one too, and also R&B vocalist Michael Marshall (formerly of Timex Social Club).

The concert is free, though an RSVP is recommended. There will also be a light show and the official lighting of the Transamerica Pyramid’s new light display, which is seen below, and sure seems like it intends to be direct competition with the Salesforce Tower light display.

The show is scheduled from 7-11 pm Thursday. The itinerary of this Pyramid of Light and Sound show has not been posted, so we don’t know who’s going on at what time. But SFist has reached out to event organizers, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

While the reopening festivities are Thursday, the official reopening of the Transamerica Pyramid, and its new public parks and areas, is not until Sunday, September 15.

Image: Rich Hay via Unsplash