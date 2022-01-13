San Francisco’s housing market has seen unprecedented sales over the past year. SFGATE reports that the pandemic encouraged two trends. Firstly, homebuyers were investing and expanding their personal space. The second trend was an increase in the demand for additional or vacation homes, which reached at an all-time high. Despite all the solid sales in San Francisco, Redfin shows that there are only 1.4 million homes for sale in the USA in June 2021, a historical record low and down 23% from last year. These trends and a booming technology sector lead to some very expensive luxury homes list prices among properties available for sale here in San Francisco. [SPONSORED]

The previous most expensive home, 2582 Filbert, was listed June 11 for an asking price of $46 million. On December 31st, it was sold for $32 million. Had it been sold for its original listed price, it would have been the highest home sale in San Francisco ever. 2920 Broadway, which was sold April 26th, 2021 according to Redfin, holds the record at $43.3 million.

1. 2006 Washington, Penthouse ($45 million)

Date Listed: October 8, 2021 |List Price: $45,000,000

More photos of 2006 Washington Street, Penthouse, San Francisco, CA 94109

3 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths 2 Half Baths

In 2015, the famed Penthouse was sold for $32 million, breaking the highest price per square foot record at the time. It was then gutted and completely renovated by Architect Andrew Skurman and Interior Designer Suzanne Tucker. Relisted in October 2021, the Penthouse is trying to break the record once again. This time, it is going on sale for $45 million, which breaks records for priciest home sale in San Francisco ever and highest price per square foot (measuring out to be $8,000 per square foot).

In addition to the wraparound terrace and French doors, Tucker outfitted the penthouse with marble flooring and domed ceilings. Outside, there are pristine gardens leading to grand porte cochere.

Listing Real Estate Agent: Malin Giddings