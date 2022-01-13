Quantcast
SF Realtors Say Property Values Oppose ‘Mass Exodus.’ These Are The 4 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In San Francisco.

San Francisco’s housing market has seen unprecedented sales over the past year. SFGATE reports that the pandemic encouraged two trends. Firstly, homebuyers were investing and expanding their personal space. The second trend was an increase in the demand for additional or vacation homes, which reached at an all-time high. Despite all the solid sales in San Francisco, Redfin shows that there are only 1.4 million homes for sale in the USA in June 2021, a historical record low and down 23% from last year. These trends and a booming technology sector lead to some very expensive luxury homes list prices among properties available for sale here in San Francisco. [SPONSORED]

The previous most expensive home, 2582 Filbert, was listed June 11 for an asking price of $46 million. On December 31st, it was sold for $32 million. Had it been sold for its original listed price, it would have been the highest home sale in San Francisco ever. 2920 Broadway, which was sold April 26th, 2021 according to Redfin, holds the record at $43.3 million.

1. 2006 Washington, Penthouse ($45 million)

Date Listed: October 8, 2021 |List Price: $45,000,000
More photos of 2006 Washington Street, Penthouse, San Francisco, CA 94109

3 Bedrooms
3 Full Baths
2 Half Baths

In 2015, the famed Penthouse was sold for $32 million, breaking the highest price per square foot record at the time. It was then gutted and completely renovated by Architect Andrew Skurman and Interior Designer Suzanne Tucker. Relisted in October 2021, the Penthouse is trying to break the record once again. This time, it is going on sale for $45 million, which breaks records for priciest home sale in San Francisco ever and highest price per square foot (measuring out to be $8,000 per square foot).

In addition to the wraparound terrace and French doors, Tucker outfitted the penthouse with marble flooring and domed ceilings. Outside, there are pristine gardens leading to grand porte cochere.

Listing Real Estate Agent: Malin Giddings

2. 2950 Pacific Avenue, $29.5 million

Date Listed: March 2, 2021 |List Price: $29,500,000
More photos & information about 2950 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115

8 Bedrooms
13 Baths
20,000 sq.ft.

Originally, Bay Area architect Albert Farr designed this residence as a Gold Coast Dutch Colonial in 1907. Now, Norwegian design firm Snøhetta is working with Troon Pacific to transform this Pacific Heights mansion. With their architectural plans and building permits approved, the remodel would switch its front door towards Broadway. Thus, it would be part of the Billionaire’s Row.

7x7’s Jen Woo says “the new plans include two new basement levels with a new media room, gallery, storage rooms, catering kitchen, courtyard terraces, and secondary entrance on Broadway.” Also included in the remodel are plans for a grand staircase, several marvelous atriums and replacing the wood interiors with something more modern.

Listing Real Estate Agent: Neal Ward

3. 2828 Vallejo Street, $28 million

Date Listed: March 15, 2021 |List Price: $28,000,000
More photos & info about 2828 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

8 Bedrooms
8.5 Baths
10,345 sq.ft.

After being with one family for six decades, this Queen Anne-style mansion is on the market. It has everything one could possible need: views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts and Alcatraz Island but also a game bar, elevator, rooftop terrace and a library. Not to mention across four levels, there are eight bathrooms and bedrooms apiece. The 20-foot tall coffered ceilings carry large chandeliers that enclose redwood walls and fireplaces.

The only aspect possibly greater than the property itself, is the story that led to its creation. The house was built in the late 19th century as a wedding present. The recipient, Alice Brigham, was asked by James Leary Flood if she would be willing to move her house to a different address so Flood can build his new home. Brigham chose 2828 Vallejo Street and Flood moved her entire house in pieces to the new address, where it resides today.

Listing Real Estate Agent: Neal Ward

4.  2698 Pacific Ave, $25.8 million

Date Listed: March 15, 2021 |List Price: $25,800,000
More about 2698 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115

8 Bedrooms
6 Baths + 2 ½ Bath
10,734 sq.ft.

Every year, the San Francisco Decorator Showcase coalesces local designers and redesigns a house to benefit students at San Francisco University High School. This Pacific Heights mansion was selected in 2017 and a couple who attended the showcase ended up also purchasing the residence not too much later.

The collaboration between twenty-eight local designers makes every room unique and extravagant, changing almost everything besides the marble portico entrance. Some of the most noteworthy rooms include the living room inspired by Hubert de Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn, the Jon de la Cruz kitchen that won House Beautiful’s tenth annual Kitchen of the Year and Dina Bandman’s laundry room featuring a hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper.

Listing Real Estate Agent: Herman Chan

