As SF.gov reports that we have achieved 80% rate among adult San Franciscans, many are now looking ahead to what we all certainly hope is the end of this pandemic. You’ve likely already been re-invited to at least one “make-up wedding” that was pushed back from some time in 2020. In fact, it is estimated that 82% of April 2020 weddings were postponed, in what was the worst month for tying the knot during the COVID-19 outbreak. Another 10% were canceled all together that month, according to Statista. All of these 2020 postponements are surely now plotting to fill up your 2021 and 2022 calendars. [JUMP TO GUIDE]

Nonetheless, it seems that the flood gates are already wide open for couples seeking to celebrate their nuptials. Florists are overbooked, event venues are overrun, and wedding planners are likely pulling out the last bits of their own hair as groomzilla #365 prepares to walk down the aisle.

Data via Stastia - Postponements and cancellations of weddings worldwide from January to December 2020

Your wedding is meant to be one of the most beautiful days of your life. You get together with all of your friends and family to celebrate the love you share with your significant other. But take it from me – a recently married individual, myself – the lead up and planning can also be one of the most stressful experiences that you’ll go through. From the costs associated to the large number of deeply, emotionally invested parties who have requests and demands, there may be times that you wonder if it’s really all worth it. And you’re not alone. Trends on Google indicates that the number of people searching for “Elopement” increased by roughly 165% from the first week of November 2019 compared to the first week of November in 2021 (based on an index of “Interest over time” on Google Trends). In general there is a growing number of people searching for information about elopement.

When all is said and done, it will have been worth it in the end. At least, that was the case for me and my partner. The catering was delicious, the music made guests dance, and the photos saved our special moments in vivid detail.

None of that happened by accident, I must add. We worked with top wedding service providers at every turn. Our venue suggested event planners, photographers suggested make-up artists, and we had to research each company that came onto our radar.

Together with my SFist colleagues, we've compiled the ultimate, comprehensive guide to wedding services in San Francisco.