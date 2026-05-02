Pop star Kesha, who performed a brief DJ set at the Presidio’s Tunnel Top Park Friday night, mentioned several times that she’s moving to San Francisco, though nothing’s been confirmed.

It could be plausible that Kesha is indeed moving to San Francisco, like she mentioned several times Friday night, as SFGate reports. The dance-pop star, who's made fairly frequent surprise appearances in the Bay Area over the past year, had taken over the DJ booth at the Presidio Tunnel Tops Park for a surprise 30-minute set.

“I’m moving to San Francisco,” she reportedly said, as the song, “Your Love Is My Drug,” played, prompting a round of cheers. The star made similar statements throughout the set.

According to the Chronicle, Live Nation announced the limited-capacity show, which was a promotional event for its summer roster of events, including Kesha’s upcoming Freedom Tour.

As SFist reported in December, Kesha stunned the crowd at Martuni’s piano bar with Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and she made a similar appearance in Palo Alto prior to that.

No word yet on whether Kesha is actually planning to move to San Francisco, but maybe there will be an update at her May 27 show at Concord Pavilion. Discounted tickets are available through May 5, per SFGate.

Related: Watch: Kesha Showed Up at SF Piano Bar Martuni's Last Night, Performed a Live Number

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