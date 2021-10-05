22 Best SF Wedding Venues to Celebrate Your Big Day in 2021

Quantcast
For many couples, the wedding process kicks off by speaking with one of the top wedding consultants. For others, the adventure starts by finding the perfect venue. That's certainly how my partner and I did it.

We found a beautiful wine country wedding venue, but not before researching options throughout the Bay Area. There is a virtually uncountable number of weddings venues around the Bay because wedding come in all sizes and many find creative spaces that fit the aesthetic and energy that suits themselves as a couple. Here in SF, venues vary greatly. As such, we've prepared a relatively large list of locations that fit events from shabby chic to high-end, and everything between. Why is this list free to read?

#1 of 22 Best SF Wedding Venues

James Leary Flood Mansion

The James Leary Flood Mansion, a San Francisco-based company, is a wedding venue that is situated in the Pacific Heights neighborhood. The location boasts a few different gorgeous venues to hold a beautiful wedding experience. The Grand Hall can hold up to 165 wedding guests during a seated event. When a reception-style event is being held, the number of guests can be 299. The location offers much flexibility with its spaces, which can host large events or even smaller more intimate affairs. The Grand Hall is the venue's signature space. The marble floors are stunning and the length of space, which is 140 feet long, makes for a remarkable viewing experience. Overall, the location is set up allowing for an indoor and outdoor wedding experience.
#2 of 22 Leading San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

City View at Metreon

City View at Metreon is one of the best SF wedding venues at the center of the city. Recently reimagined and renovated, City View at Metreon now features cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies, including extremely fast data and Wi-Fi. The 31,000-square-foot setting also features seven living walls filled with a variety of plants, a divisible and flexible, luxurious interior and new paint and flooring. Depending on the event and the needs of guests, the building can host between 200 and 2,000 people for a wedding, reception, fashion show, bridal fair or wedding vendor conference. The space also offers a stunning floor-to-ceiling view of the San Francisco skyline from indoors. Outside, people can enjoy the view without any boundaries via the 11,000-square-foot, open-air terrace, which also features 45 permanent anchors for easy set up of small or large tents.
#3 of 22 Top-Notch Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Julia Morgan Ballroom

Julia Morgan Ballroom is a wedding venue located in the state of California in San Francisco. The ballroom is considered one of the finest San Francisco wedding event venues. The beauty of the location begins before entering the ballroom, starting from the cable cars just out the front door. However, once entering the ballroom, large arched windows present themselves, showing the outside cityscape. Light flows through the space and the mirrors adjacent to the windows reflect the light. The ballroom is 4,370 square feet and is filled with rich warm decor, including a 20-foot fireplace made of stone. When a wedding is to be held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, much planning will take place, making sure little details are prepared for the special day.
#4 of 22 Top SF Wedding Venues

Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral, situated on Nob Hill in San Francisco, is the perfect venue for your wedding day. The Episcopal cathedral, established in 1907, has a unique history. And, the picturesque historic church has stunning architecture, world-class acoustics, and unparalleled views. You will be hard-pressed to find a better wedding venue than the majestic church on Nob Hill. For anyone planning a special occasion, the Episcopal cathedral symbolizes the perfect venue. There, you can also take part in life's other major events. You can arrange events for baptism, columbarium, confirmation, funerals, and much more. The Episcopal church's staff provides services to ensure the success of your wedding. Moreover, they commit themselves to provide you with an unforgettable marriage experience. That is why couples choose the church as their wedding destination. It is one of the top wedding reception venues in SF. So, whether you want a small private ceremony or a large celebration, Grace Cathedral "is by your side on your way down the aisle!"
#5 of 22 Leading Event Venues for Weddings in SF

San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco City Hall has always been known to be one of the top choices when it comes to choosing a wedding venue, and for good reason. It provides the perfect setting that will encapsulate your prestigious and momentous occasion in a timeless elegance that will be remembered for years to come. Famously known for its Beaux-Arts architectural design, San Francisco City Hall is permeated with classical and stately elements that will provide you and your guests with a lavish backdrop for a truly magical wedding experience that exhibits grandiose, luxury, opulence, prosperity, and magnificence. This wedding venue has been known to be used in scenes in several well-known films due to its beautiful jaw-dropping architecture. Built in the early 1900s, this venue will provide ample room for your special event encompassing over 500,000 square feet of open space.
#6 of 22 Top-Notch San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

SF Design Center Galleria

SF Design Center Galleria, a premier event location among SF wedding venues, offers everything that a couple and their wedding party, guests, loved ones, caterers and entertainers might need to celebrate such a big day. Designed to handle any type of event, from intimate social gatherings to business conferences, the SF Design Center Galleria is a sophisticated structure that combines elegance with modern conveniences, including a large stage, state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, retractable skylight, hardwood dance floor, glass elevator, built-in bar and even a green room. It can host between 100 and 1,600 eventgoers at any time depending on the nature of the event and available space. It is also within easy access of all major nearby highways and byways, which means that it's an easy-to-find, extremely accessible location for anyone visiting from out of town, state or country. The Galleria's staff helps event planners organize every aspect of using this venue for weddings, receptions, bridal shows and other wedding-related events.
#7 of 22 Best Wedding Reception Venues in SF

The Pearl

Your wedding day memories will last a lifetime and The Pearl wedding venue provides the perfect backdrop for those memories. They have room for 800 guests and their Main Floor boasts 2 gantry cranes with a living garden under the skylights in the gorgeous 31-foot cedar ceiling. The Mezzanine has a wonderful view of the Main Room and has a narrow mezzanine railing and huge windows with views of Dogpatch. There is the added convenience of a catering prep room. The Rooftop has four skylights that provide views of the Main Floor from the drink rails. The Italian Porcelain tile on the floor and bistro string lights add an elegant touch. There are no other event venues for weddings in the sf area that offer a better wedding day experience than the Pearl.
#8 of 22 Leading San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

The Firehouse at Fort Mason

The Firehouse at Fort Mason is one of several fantastic event venues for weddings in SF. Perched along San Francisco Bay not far from Angel Island, the Firehouse offers a unique, one-of-a-kind setting for a wide range of events, including milestone celebrations, business meetings and small weddings and receptions. The 1,1888-square-foot space has a 19-foot ceiling and seats 80 for a banquet with a maximum capacity of 125 for a reception. It is also in close proximity of other large venues at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture that offer both indoor and outdoor seating options, such as the General's Residence and Gallery 308, which are ideal locations for a larger wedding or reception. The former has a seating capacity of 130 people with the latter seating 250. Couples and their guests can exchange vowels at one of these locations and then follow with an intimate reception at the Firehouse.
#9 of 22 Top-Notch Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Terra Gallery

Terra Gallery provides one of the most spectacular and spacious wedding venue spaces within the area. It is primly situated within the Soma District, where the bride and groom will have 5,000 square feet to create their special event. As San Francisco wedding event venues go, Terra weddings provide exceptional services that will meet event needs, such as full beverage service in-house, contemporary art on display, increased Wi-Fi bandwidth inside and out, and nearby parking and valet services. Terra services is a one-stop wedding venue that provides space for the wedding service, wedding cocktail party, and wedding reception. Whether it’s a small wedding of 200 guests or a larger wedding of 400 guests, Terra Gallery offers a beautiful and flexible space filled with wall-to-wall art, dramatic ceiling heights, and amazing cherrywood floors that are wedding and for dancing and celebration. As a choice of San Francisco wedding event venues space, it offers versatility, elegance, and charm for that special wedding day.
#10 of 22 Top SF Wedding Venues

Chapel of Our Lady

At the forefront of people's memories are the most significant events of their lives. One of these events is their wedding day. One location for the marriage ceremony, such as San Francisco's small Chapel of Our Lady, can enhance the memories a couple will preserve. As the Spanish Presidio's first house of worship, the charming and nostalgically inviting chapel with Redwood beams and grand oak doors is a favorite for special occasions such as weddings and memorials. The non-denominational chapel is quaint and beautiful with its stained glass windows and Spanish Mission-style structure. The quaint chapel and the beautiful greenery in the outdoor area are also ideal for wedding ceremonies. Couples can take their vows amid lovely windows or in a gorgeous garden. Receptions are in the adjacent Officers' Club.
#11 of 22 Leading Event Venues for Weddings in SF

The Fillmore

The Fillmore is more than a historic spot for live music performances. It's also a wonderful and unique wedding venue. One of the packages this ballroom offers is Rock Your Vows package. The "I Do" Crew at The Fillmore transforms the large auditorium into an elegant wedding venue. It comes complete with high-ceilinged crystal chandeliers and a large stage where the married couple is first introduced. In fact, the ballroom renames this space the Rock Your Vows Center Stage. The space also offers Foundation Rooms, Exclusive Lounges, and their restaurant for bachelor/bachelorette parties and rehearsal dinners. On the day after, the ballroom's culinary experts can create a post-wedding brunch for friends and family.
#12 of 22 Top-Notch San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

Great American Music Hall

The Great American Music Hall is one of the top SF wedding venues available. It's the perfect location for a wedding, vow renewal ceremony, reception or bridal gown fashion show. Beyond a stunningly elegant overall design, ornate architecture and its convenient location at the city center, the Great American Music Hall features state-of-the-art light and sound systems and a dance floor that are ideal elements for making an exchange of vows heard by everyone, taking professional photographs against a luxurious backdrop and rocking the night away. Couples can experience their special day in a setting they simply won't ever be able to forget because of the simple realization that they shared in spirit the same space as some of the world's greatest bands, musicians and singers.
#13 of 22 Best Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Argonaut Hotel

Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco is set inside of a historic building - perhaps the perfect setting for wedding celebrations. It has stunning waterfront views of San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Guests are treated to a warm and courteous sanctuary as well as a wedding party replete with catering tailored to create unforgettable wedding feasts. The Argonaut also offers a cocktail reception for up to 400 guests, dinner seating for 280 guests, and a sizable dance floor to cap off your evening. The Argonaut designs personalized packages that include engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, the ceremony, and the reception. The wedding couple can reserve a block of rooms for their guests. They can also make arrangements with the hotel's concierge to arrange transportation and sightseeing for the couple and their guests.
#14 of 22 Leading San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

The Westin St. Francis on Union Square

The Westin St. Francis on Union Square is one of the best San Francisco wedding event venues available in the city. The hotel is well known for their wedding reception venue and the high level of service they provide. The hotel has hosted a great many weddings over the course of the last century. The hotel has lovely suite options available for the bride and groom. Rehearsal dinners and cocktail parties can be held successfully in many of the available suites. Boasting 36 stylish and elegant event venues on the premises that feature different decor, there is a venue that can work for almost any wedding. Ornate balconies, intricate woodworking, marble columns, and beautiful overall design make the perfect location for a special wedding event.
#15 of 22 Top-Notch Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Dogpatch Studios

Dogpatch Studios is one of the top wedding reception venues in SF. It offers several floors of cutting edge, state-of-the-art construction and technologies designed to give wedding reception and other event planners everything they need to engage eventgoers and make their events successful. Normally considered a venue for corporate conferences and film-related productions, Dogpatch Studios is perfect for weddings as well because it has everything that a couple and their loved ones might want for a wedding reception, including a stunning sound system, photography studio, large seating capacity and elevator access. It's also located conveniently near Union Square and easy to access by private and public transportation, including cars, taxis, ride shares, buses, boats and trains. It's also the ideal location for bridal fairs and shows and related vendor events. Dress designers, florists, retailers and others in the wedding industry can make the most of the building to network and learn more about new trends. The venue even features high speed wireless internet and an easy-access loading and unloading dock.
#16 of 22 Top SF Wedding Venues

The Mint

Whether it's your wedding ceremony or the reception, The Mint can provide a comfortable venue that's full of amenities for your wedding party and guests. The Greek design of the building has been remodeled to offer a modern appearance while still capturing some of the historical details. With easy access to the Moscone Center, this wedding venue is one that offers a way for guests to enjoy a meal if they are coming in from out of town or explore the city before and after the wedding.
#17 of 22 Leading Event Venues for Weddings in SF

Shin-Dig

There are plenty of SF wedding venues. However, those looking for a modern take should definitely consider Shin-Dig. Directly across from Golden Gate Park, this intimate venue is designed with exposed beam ceilings, light hardwood floors, and comfortable areas for the wedding couple and their guests to relax. Adjustable to various capacities, the area is backdropped by a display case of over 100 small-production wines. Additionally, this venue provides a state-of-the-art sound system. Couples have the option of utilizing playlists on their Apple devices to add atmosphere. In the end, every element of an event is handled by this location. This allows the couple to avoid any worry about their upcoming nuptials.
#18 of 22 Top-Notch San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

Bimbo's 365 Club

Are you on the hunt for a wedding venue with a rich history in order to make sure that your wedding reception will be special? If so, Bimbo's 365 Club is the right place for you. The Club was established in 1931 and has been a hallmark of San Francisco ever since. Through the years, the Club been a favorite spot of stars such as Rita Hayworth, Adele, Robin Williams and Lizzo. If you are searching for event venues for weddings in SF, Bimbo's 365 Club is the place to choose for vibrant colors, an unmatchable atmosphere and an unforgettable history.
#19 of 22 Best Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Verdi Club

The Verdi Club is an elegant banquet hall situated in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District, where local traditions are celebrated and new memories are made. Whether it's a wedding day or hosting other special occasions, the event staff will work well to bring any vision to life. The venue can accommodate events ranging from rehearsal dinner to a farewell brunch, and the menu offerings reflect the historical importance of Italian food in San Francisco. The Verdi Club is one of the premier San Francisco wedding event venues. The banquet hall and dance floor provide an open space for hosting the reception, and the grand piano adorning this room makes it ideal for speeches and toasts. They also offer both indoor and outdoor ceremony options – just let them know the desired vision to help bring it to life. The Club's team is there before, during, and after the wedding day, from the classic bar and lounge space to the event staff. They will work with their clients every step of the way so that the wedding has a stress-free celebration – all while enjoying their delicious cuisine.
#20 of 22 Leading San Francisco Wedding Event Venues

The General's Residence at Fort Mason

The General's Residence at Fort Mason is a historic building featuring views of Aquatic Park, Alcatraz, and San Francisco Bay, making it the perfect venue for weddings and other special occasions. Located within a national park, the general's residence can accommodate up to 130 guests for an intimate experience. The backyard, which overlooks the bay, provides a gorgeous backdrop for a wedding ceremony. Every room in The General's Residence at Fort Mason features full-length windows that make it one of the most exceptional wedding reception venues in SF. Facilities in this renovated building include a ballroom, dining room, lounge, foyer, and the Funston Room, which you can use as a bridal suite. The venue has a list of preferred vendors that make wedding planning easy.
#21 of 22 Top-Notch Wedding Reception Venues in SF

Pier 27

Pier 27 offers a romantic wedding venue with a beautiful view to make your special day complete. Celebrate this milestone in your life at a venue with two levels to offer enough space for all your guests. View the city skyline as you exchange vows and dance the night away at your reception. Pier 27 allows you to customize your wedding celebration by taking photos on the top of bottom level of the venue, setting up a cocktail bar for guests to enjoy, and creating a customized decorated space for you to exchange your vows.
#22 of 22 Top SF Wedding Venues

The University Club of San Francisco

There are a lot of SF wedding venues in and around the city. One of the most elegant and historic is the University Club of San Francisco. The expansive space is both classy and comfortable with exposed beam ceilings and chandeliers. Tables are laden with fine china and silverware on crisp, white, linen tablecloths. In addition, each chair is made of mahogany. Every seat at the University Club of San Francisco has a panoramic view of San Francisco. Evening wedding guests are treated to a stunning display as the city transforms into a glittering nightscape. The staff of the University Club handles every aspect of a special event. Several months prior, they offer a complimentary tasting of their menu. During the time of the ceremony, the couple is given six hours of rental time along with a Bridal Suite.
