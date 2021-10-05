22 Best SF Wedding Venues to Celebrate Your Big Day in 2021

For many couples, the wedding process kicks off by speaking with one of the top wedding consultants. For others, the adventure starts by finding the perfect venue. That's certainly how my partner and I did it.

We found a beautiful wine country wedding venue, but not before researching options throughout the Bay Area. There is a virtually uncountable number of weddings venues around the Bay because wedding come in all sizes and many find creative spaces that fit the aesthetic and energy that suits themselves as a couple. Here in SF, venues vary greatly. As such, we've prepared a relatively large list of locations that fit events from shabby chic to high-end, and everything between. Why is this list free to read?