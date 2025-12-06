Last week, a Waymo robotaxi was filmed driving through the scene of an active, high-risk felony arrest in Los Angeles. The autonomous car could be seen turning left through a red light, inches away from the suspect on the ground at gunpoint.

As ABC News reports, content creator Alex Choi caught a driverless Waymo on video in downtown Los Angeles dutifully transporting its passenger through a tense, late-night crime scene. As the Waymo vehicle approaches the red light, several police cars with flashing lights are visible in the middle of the intersection. The vehicle then turns left, coming within feet of the car theft suspect who’s flat on the ground.

Per the blog Futurism, an officer can be heard in the video directing the vehicle (which ignores him), “Go to your left! Go to your left!” The vehicle then slows down and appears as if it’s contemplating pulling over to the curb on the right, directly in front of the stolen vehicle and the prone suspect.

Per ABC News, LAPD said the incident didn’t affect the arrest, and Waymo confirmed it only lasted 15 seconds. While police hadn’t yet blocked off the intersection before the situation unfolded, as the blog Inside EVs points out, any human driver would’ve known to make an immediate detour well before approaching the intersection.

“Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and with whom we share the streets,” a spokesperson for Waymo said in a statement to ABC News. “When we encounter unusual events like this one, we learn from them as we continue improving road safety and operating in dynamic cities.”

The Los Angeles incident is yet another to add to Waymo’s growing list of egregious errors. The Mission community is still mourning the loss of local bodega cat, KitKat, who was run over in the street by a Waymo vehicle in October, per SFist. Earlier this week, a Waymo hit a small, unleashed dog as the car’s passengers, including children, screamed for it to stop, as SFist reported.

Previously: Waymo Strikes Small Dog In Western Addition, Dog's Condition Not Known

Newly Released Video Shows Moment Bodega Cat Was Killed on 16th Street