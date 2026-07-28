A teen lifeguard’s dramatic rescue of a boy in Santa Cruz was one of 34 rescues by State Parks lifeguards in the area over the weekend, and the man who filmed the incident hopes Trump’s recognition will help advance efforts to classify lifeguards as first responders.

SFist shared a video Monday of a dramatic rescue at a Santa Cruz beach, where a 16-year-old lifeguard battled powerful waves to save a boy who had been swept offshore. As ABC 7 reports, the footage captured by beachgoer Scott Vander Dussen showed the rookie lifeguard entering the rough surf and holding onto the child until another lifeguard could assist in bringing him safely back to shore.

The rescue reportedly drew national attention after President Donald Trump announced on X Tuesday that he plans to invite the teen lifeguard and his family to the White House. According to the Chronicle, Trump’s announcement came after his son Eric Trump shared the video and called for the lifeguard to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Vander Dussen said he hopes the attention surrounding the rescue will help advance efforts to have lifeguards recognized as first responders through House Resolution 1188.

“I think the first kind of goal of increasing water safety and recognition for the lifeguards have been met,” Vander Dussen said, speaking to the Chronicle. “Raising awareness about lifeguards not being categorized as first responders, if we can make more progress on that, that would just be beyond my wildest expectations.”

California State Parks later provided more details about the rescue, saying the lifeguard saw the boy lose his balance after being knocked down by a wave. The boy was then swept about 15 yards offshore, as ABC 7 reports.

Vander Dussen said the waves quickly became dangerous, and bystanders who attempted to help were also knocked around by the surf.

SFGate reports that the rescue was among 34 performed by California State Parks lifeguards in the Santa Cruz area over the weekend, as large swells from Pacific storms created hazardous coastal conditions, including strong rip currents, sneaker waves, and powerful breaking waves. State Parks spokesperson Tyler Hersko warned that periods of calm between sets can give beachgoers a false sense of safety.

Additionally, the SF US Coast Guard's Office issued a warning on social media Tuesday warning of potential 10-foot waves along the coast from Point Arena to Big Sur for the rest of the week.

Hersko said beachgoers are urged not to attempt rescues themselves, warning that bystander efforts can make dangerous situations worse. Instead, people should stay out of the water, alert lifeguards or first responders. Additionally, parents and caregivers should always keep children within arm’s reach while near the ocean.

Related: Mother and Daughter Rescued at Baker Beach After Sneaker Wave Pulls Them Offshore

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