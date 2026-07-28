Local:
- Visa laid off around 2,600 people, which makes up roughly 7% of its workforce, with many of the cuts affecting its technology and product teams, but it’s not clear how many Bay Area employees will be cut. [Chronicle]
- Animate, an anime pop-up shop, is set to open in late August inside New People Theatre in SF’s Japantown. [KRON4]
- Charlie xcx will be appearing at Amoeba Music in SF on August 7 for a special Q & A for fans who preorder her album, Music, Fashion, Film, ahead of her performance on pening day of Outside Lands. [Chronicle]
National:
- There’s currently a COVID-19 surge happening in California, with 3.4% of tests showing positive results compared to a little over 1% a month earlier. [ABC 7]
- AI companies, including Anthropic, are destroying a massive quantity of antique books for training their models, which a judge recently found to be protected under fair use. [Futurism]
- At least 13 people were killed in a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu, Japan late Tuesday afternoon, which caused the second floor of a mall to collapse. [Associated Press]
Video:
- A pack of coyotes have taken over an abandoned construction site in West Hollywood, which neighbors have dubbed “coyote condo” — a trend that may just come to San Francisco, as housing construction has also stalled here.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist