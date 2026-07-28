Swifties have latched on to a meme where people post "the four best bridges" or "the three best bridges" in the world, and in which they feature real-life bridges, like the Golden Gate, alongside one of Taylor Swift's famous and beloved song bridges.

The videos are "part travelogue, part fan ritual and part dad joke," as the Chronicle notes this week. And locals are getting in on the action by shooting videos of themselves on the Golden Gate Bridge lip synching to Taylor Swift songs, like the one below, in which a runner in Sunday's SF Marathon shot video of himself lip synching to the bridge from "Out of the Woods," with the caption "the best bridge on the best bridge."

Or this one below follows the more basic formula, featuring the famed "Don't call me kid, don't call me baby" bridge from "Illicit Affairs."

Swift fans have long celebrated her bridges, in which she lets loose emotionally and adds dimension to her often personal songs. This YouTube compilation features a full 25 minutes and 45 seconds of her best bridges, just strung together, with the lyrics appearing on the screen — and "Out of the Woods" doesn't even rank on there.

Swift herself, in an interview with the New York Times this year for their "30 Greatest Living Songwriters" feature, discussed her signature "rant bridge," saying, "You can start painting the picture in the verse, you can get to the heart of it at the chorus, but then the bridge can be where you zoom back, you walk 20 feet back, and you see what this entire painting was supposed to be."

And, below, one more, featuring "Out of the Woods." Feel free to go make your own, it's going to be a lovely warm week out on the Golden Gate.

Previously: Taylor Swift Inadvertently Sets Off Frenzy for Monterey Bay Aquarium T-Shirts