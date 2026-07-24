A 38-year-old photographer and cafe worker who's been living in San Francisco for over a decade was detained by ICE agents at SFO as she was returning from a trip to Portland Wednesday, in a video that has since gone viral.

SFist noted the arrest as the video began spreading Thursday evening, and now we have more details about what happened, and why.

As Mission Local reports, Iryna Gorb, who was born in Ukraine but came to the US 16 years ago, was detained by ICE agents Wednesday at SFO. Onlookers began recording video of the scene, as Gorb could be heard screaming "You’re choking me!" and "They’re fucking ICE… please help me, leave me alone!"

The video below, posted to Instagram by Richmond City Councilmember Doria Robinson, captioning the post, "I have no words. This is unreal."

Robinson tells the Chronicle that she was waiting to board a flight to Seattle when the scene began unfolding in the terminal. She said that agents ultimately wrestled Gorb into handcuffs, and put her in an airport wheelchair to wheel her off.

"It just felt crazy,” Robinson tells the paper. "It felt like I was in some kind of … post-apocalyptic movie or something."

Per Mission Local, Gorb contacted a friend of 13 years, Andy Eblin, late Wednesday night, telling him that she was at an ICE facility in Stockton, and telling him to alert some other friends she was supposed to be catsitting for that she was not going to be making it home.

Gorb's arrest appears to be part of a wave of heightened ICE activity in the last several weeks, with the average daily ICE arrest rate going from 1,300 in June — already a high rate during this Trump administration — to 1,474 per day in July, per Mission Local.

A similarly dramatic scene, captured on video that subsequently viral, occurred at SFO's Terminal 3 in March. In that incident, a Guatelamalan national named Angelina Lopez-Jimenez, was forcibly detained along with her young daughter, with whom she came to the US eight years ago — when the girl was a toddler. It was later reported that the TSA had tipped off ICE agents of the woman's presence in the airport.

In a statement from the Department of Homeland Security published by KPIX, the feds say that "Gorb overstayed her visa and remained in the United States illegally for 15 years in violation of our nation's laws. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Gorb reportedly came to the US on July 6, 2010, on a visa, and that visa expired May 31, 2011.

State Senator Scott Wiener, who is running for Congress, put out a statement in support of Gorb.

"Iryna Gorb made a home in San Francisco and is one of many people who help make San Francisco run," Wiener says. "She is part of our community. Iryna committed no crime, but ICE nevertheless violently grabbed her and is now trying to deport her to Ukraine, a war zone currently being invaded and bombed by Putin."

Eblin tells Mission Local that Gorb is "very tough," and that she likely made a scene because she has been very vocal about protesting ICE arrests.

Local immigration attorney Milli Atkinson tells Mission Local that all immigrants, regardless of what permits they have or what protected status they may believe they have, should exercise caution when traveling through any US airport in this climate.

Previously: TSA Tipped Off ICE About Woman Forcibly Detained at SFO