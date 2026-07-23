Local:
- At-large Oakland City Council member Rowena Brown says she was assaulted and robbed by an acquaintance. The suspect, Ahshatae Millhouse, has been charged with first-degree residential robbery, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and false imprisonment by violence. [Oaklandside]
- The final number of Pixar layoffs were 108, including 23 technical directors and nine story artists based at the company’s Emeryville headquarters, and they were announced on letterhead featuring Mrs. Incredible aka Elastigirl. [SFGate]
- ICE agents in plainclothes detained a Ukrainian woman Wednesday who landed at San Francisco International Airport while deboarding a flight from Portland, and she’s been taken to a facility in Stockton. [ABC 7]
National:
- Mitch McConnell’s hometown newspaper published a scathing “pre-obituary” by longtime columnist Joseph Gerth examining the 84-year-old Kentucky senator’s legacy, including his role in reshaping the Supreme Court and supporting Donald Trump. [News Nation]
- Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen white and brown cage-free eggs sold at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery and other retailers in several Southern states after potential Salmonella contamination, though no illnesses have been reported. [USDA]
- Bots now officially outnumber humans on the internet, as of June. [Fortune]
Video:
- Peruvian American artist Adrian Arias’s public art piece Monument to the Paleter@s will be on view for a month at Potrero del Sol park in the Mission — its usual post is nearby at Parque Niños Unidos — in collaboration with the SF Arts Commission. There will be a special celebration honoring the artwork on August 2 from 12–3pm at the park, featuring performances by the John Santos Sextet, Arenas Dance Company, and Mixcoatl Danza Azteca.
Image: Adrian Arias/Facebook