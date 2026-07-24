Eleven children were among the 53 human trafficking survivors rescued during FBI enforcement operations throughout the Bay Area during the World Cup this summer, and 25 suspects were arrested.

Federal authorities say a series of human trafficking enforcement operations carried out across the Bay Area between June 9 and July 2 during the FIFA World Cup led to the arrest of 25 suspects and the identification of 53 survivors, as KRON4 reports. The coordinated effort spanned San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Mountain View, and Campbell, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation saying that 11 of those rescued were children. Authorities also seized multiple firearms during the operations.

“The successful completion of the FIFA World Cup at Levi’s Stadium is a testament to what can be accomplished when law enforcement and public safety partners operate as one team,” said FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Scott Schelble in a statement.

The FBI said the investigations were part of a national public safety effort surrounding the tournament, which also included securing restricted airspace around World Cup events. KRON4 reports that agents cited 22 drone operators in the Bay Area for alleged unauthorized flights and seized 18 drones, while more than 700 drones were confiscated nationwide.

Nationally, the FBI said its World Cup-related operations between June 8 and July 19 resulted in the rescue of 33 children and 38 adult survivors and the arrest of 80 suspects. Additionally, according to CBS News, Homeland Security Investigations announced this week that a separate operation in metro Atlanta resulted in 153 arrests and 54 trafficking survivors rescued.

Related: Sex Trafficking Sting Tied to World Cup Tourism Leads to Five Arrests, Rescue of Oakland Minor

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