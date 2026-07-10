Merchant Roots goes all in for summer, Julius' Castle makes a long-awaited return, Pho Divis debuts on Divis, and Big Four's new incarnation gets a Chronicle review, all in This Week in Food.

Merchant Roots, the SoMa tasting menu restaurant known for its elaborate and often theatrical themed menus that change quarterly, has just launched its summer experience dubbed "Around the Summer in 42 Plates." It is a veritable orgy of summer flavors, highlighting almost every imaginable flavor of summer, from tomatoes and stone fruit to barbecue, berries, and fresh corn, all in small, flavor-packed plates spread across 11 courses. Reservations are live now, but you also might want to take note of a pay-what-you-can night that the restaurant has launched, on the first Tuesday of every month. As Eater reported earlier this week, chef-owner Ryan Shelton is taking inspiration from Michelin-starred Mexico City restaurant Masala y Maiz and offering the pay-what-you-can night to give a few more interested foodinistas with less means the chance to experience the restaurant, which would normally run you $238 per person without beverages. While those nights are now fully sold out for this and the next menu, check Tock when the restaurant puts its winter menu live for February.

We told you Thursday about the pending reopening of Julius' Castle, at long last, on Telegraph Hill. The 104-year-old kitschy cliffside restaurant has gotten a major makeover and has undergone a decade-long process to get back open that has included legal fights with neighbors and much more. And while we don't know anything about the menu yet, we know the design has been handled by a pro, Jon de la Cruz, who designed Wayfare Tavern and Che Fico. The owner, longtime Telegraph Hill resident Paul Scott, is aiming for a September opening.

Earlier this week we learned that the former Presidio Social Club is becoming a new taproom/restaurant for Fieldwork Brewing Company, the acclaimed Berkeley brewery. It will be Fieldwork's second SF taproom after the coming summer opening of their location in the Visa building at Mission Rock — and they already have a kiosk across the way in China Basin Park. The Presidio location is aiming for an early 2027 opening.

SFist also had news of a curious second pivot for the crêperie at 607 Divisadero, originally known as La Sarrasine, and which pivoted 18 months ago to become Bistro La Chaumière. It is now called Divis Taqueria, though don't let that fool you into thinking it's fully Mexican now. There are burritos and tacos, yes, but there is also French onion soup, a salade Nicoise, and the same Breton-style buckwheat crepe gallettes that were being served here all along, plus there is a Mexican-French mashup of a brunch menu.

Also just open at 553 Divisadero is Pho Divis, in the space formerly occupied by Sunset Squares' Slice Shop. The small restaurant offers Vietnamese egg rolls, spring rolls, rice bowls, and vermicelli bowls, as well as bowls of pho featuring rare beef, short rib, meatballs, or a combination of all three, as well as pho ga (chicken pho), and vegetarian pho with tofu and mushroom.

Eater has a review of Bar Malone's, the new SoMa bar-restaurant that debuted last month in the former District space. Recommendations include the triple-fried Disco Fries — there are regular "triple-cooked fries" on the menu but servers apparently ask if you want them "discoed" with Cajun beef gravy and cheese — the fried chicken thighs, and the burger, which is on the thicker side and served with melted Toma cheese and caramalized onions.

And the Chronicle's Cesar Hernandez has a review of the newly reopened Big Four at the Huntington Hotel. He's disappointed with the burger and the crab Louie salad, but says the French onion soup and shrimp cocktail are "classic and correct," and the $79 steak is good as well, though he seems to conclude that, like its earlier incarnation, the food is sort of "beside the point" at this clubby spot long known for its ambiance, and for socialites cheers-ing across the room.

Top image: A photo of a corn and caviar bite at Merchant Roots, by Jay Barmann/SFist