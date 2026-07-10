Sixteen puppies that were abandoned in a Walmart parking lot in Livermore will soon be put up for adoption at East Bay SPCA shelters in Dublin and Oakland.

A resident, Breann, who helps catch stray and lost dogs, received a call from someone who discovered the puppies behind the Livermore Walmart parking lot Wednesday, as NBC Bay Area reports. Seventeen puppies were originally found, but, unfortunately, one was struck and killed by a car before they could be rescued.

Breann and another volunteer took the puppies to the East Bay SPCA, which contracts with the city of Livermore to take in lost, injured, and stray animals. She said the puppies appeared malnourished and that rescuing all of them was a challenge.

“It's definitely a lot of puppies all at once, it kind of felt like it was never gonna end,” Breann said, speaking to NBC Bay Area. “When we were putting one by one into the truck, I was like, 'And there’s more!'"

Six puppies were taken to the organization’s Dublin location and the other ten were brought to its Oakland shelter.

Jes Cytron, vice president of operations for East Bay SPCA, said taking in that many animals at once is “no small feat,” but the puppies have adjusted well to shelter life. The organization believes the puppies are 9- to 10-week-old border collie mixes and may have come from two separate litters.

The puppies are expected to be ready for adoption in about a week. Updates will be posted on the East Bay SPCA’s website once they become available.

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Image: East Bay SFPCA