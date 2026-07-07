A combination taproom and full-service restaurant from Berkeley's Fieldwork Brewing Company is coming to the Presidio, taking over the former Presidio Social Club space at 563 Ruger Street, near the Lombard Gate.

The Presidio Trust announced a new lease on Tuesday with Fieldwork Brewing, the acclaimed Berkeley brewery that already has a kiosk at China Basin Park and an soon-to-open taproom in the Visa building at Mission Rock. This will be the first taproom in Presidio National Park, joining over a dozen other eating and drinking spots, and the upcoming food hall at the Presidio Tunnel Tops.

The new location for Fieldwork will be a full-service restaurant with a full cocktail bar in addition to being a taproom showcasing the brewery's award-winning craft beer, and like Presidio Social Club, which occupied the former historic army barracks building for almost 20 years before closing in 2024, brunch will likely be a major draw.

"Fieldwork at the Presidio will be a touchstone for our company for years to come,” says Barry Braden, co-founder and CEO of Fieldwork Brewing Company, in a statement. “We look for locations that create a true destination experience for our guests, and the Presidio offers just that, an extraordinary setting where people come together to connect.”

Daryl Ansel, interim director of commercial asset management at the Presidio Trust, says, "Fieldwork is a natural complement to the Presidio’s growing roster of food and beverage destinations, and their reputation for quality and hospitality makes them an ideal partner."

This will be Fieldwork's 11th outpost in Northern California, as it has proven to be a stalwart craft beer brand at a time when many craft breweries are either shutting down or consolidating. As Braden tells the Chronicle this week, "We are very bullish on San Francisco overall."

While it is being billed as a full-service restaurant, the Chronicle's report suggests the menu will lean in the direction of "fried chicken wings, salads and pizza." The menu at the full-service Corte Madera location is likely to serve as a model, which has apps including hummus and arancini, several wraps, and is anchored by nine pizzas.

Fieldwork will be serving its array of unique IPAs and sour beers alongside other beer varieties, non-alcoholic beer, and sparkling hop waters — the latter two categories likely helping the company's bottom line in the age of non-drinking Gen Z. Fieldwork also has a line of wine, under the Fieldwork Cellars label.

While the Mission Rock taproom has been slated for a mid-2026 opening and could be open any week now, you can currently sample Fieldrock's beers and other beverages at their kiosk in China Basin Park. The Presidio location is set to open in early 2027, after a light renovation.

Fieldwork's flagship brewery is located at 1160 Sixth Street in Berkeley, and other locations can be found here.

Photo via Google Street View