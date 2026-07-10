Call it yet another sign of the toxic mood surrounding this Giants season, but a brawl broke out near the front row at Oracle Park Thursday night during the Giants-Rockies game, and San Francisco police arrested four people they say were involved.

The fight happened at the top of the ninth inning around 9:46 pm Thursday, according to the SFPD, with officers on duty at the ballpark being called to the left-field stands on a report of a brawl involving multiple individuals.

Video from the scene posted to the X account GiantHotTakes shows the fight appearing to begin between two women in the stands. Two other women and one man wearing a Raiders jersey appear then get involved, and then maybe a few others jump in, and many punches are thrown. Stadium ushers then try to break the fight up.

Quite the BRAWL at Oracle Park last night 😮 pic.twitter.com/10t6tZMXx6 — Giant Hot Takes (@GiantHotTakes) July 10, 2026

TMZ has picked up the story, and Bay City News reports that seven people in total were detained, with four placed under arrest.

Those four have been identified as Major Norton, 29, of Suisun City; Jaylynn Del Toro, 21, of Fresno; Elijah Ortega-Garcia, 23, of Selma; and Gisselle Lopez, 26, of Vallejo. Norton may be the one in the Raiders jersey, though that's not clear. He is facing charges of assault, disturbing the peace, and public intoxication, per Bay City News. The other three face charges of disturbing the peace and public intoxication.

Demetrius Stovall, 26, of San Leandro, was cited and released on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication, as the Chronicle reports. And Meahanni Norton, 25, of Suisun City; and Arianna Gonzales, 22, of Fresno, were each cited on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The SFPD said that "the altercation was the result of a verbal dispute that turned physical."

In a statement, the Giants said that the incident represented a "horrible and intolerable display of behavior," and that everyone involved would be banned from Oracle Park.

The team also said that no stadium workers were harmed in the incident.

The video has already been turned into a meme, with one X user captioning it, "Logan Webb vs KNBR."

Related: SF Giants Pitcher Logan Webb Melts Down, Deletes Account After Heated Exchange on X