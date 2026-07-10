Local:
- The SFPD conducted a one-day narcotics operation around the Tenderloin, Mission, and Southern districts on Wednesday, and they say they seized 85 grams of narcotics and one firearm. They also made 76 arrests, and the department says that 57 of the 76 suspects arrested had warrants, and the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team made five arrests. [KRON4]
- The California Public Utilities Commission said on Friday it is considering a $22 million fine for PG&E stemming from the 2022 Mosquito Fire, which burned 77,000 acres and more than 70 structures in Placer County. The fire is believed to have been caused by a PG&E transmission pole. [KPIX]
- The SF Chamber of Commerce, and the mayor, have come out against Supervisor Bilal Mahmood's proposed tax on vacant grocery stores and pharmacies, saying that they don't think it's the best way to address those vacancies and the current retail climate. [Chronicle]
National:
- Apple is suing OpenAI over the alleged theft of hardware trade secrets. Apple says it has uncovered "a pattern of theft" by former Apple engineers who went to work for OpenAI, and IO Products, the hardware startup by former Apple designer Jony Ive that OpenAI bought last year. [The Verge]
- This will definitely piss off Trump: John Bolton went on CNN today and said that it's "entirely possible" that Iran working on a plot to assassinate Trump. [CNN]
- Spain defeated Belgium at their World Cup quarterfinal today, advancing to the semi-final against France. [New York Times]
Video:
- If you thought it was already kind of hard to get into Jules, the hot Lower Haight pizza spot that opened a year ago, it is only going to get harder in the short term. Bon Appetit just declared it the "best new pizza in America," and posted the video below with owner-pizzaiolo Maz Blachman-Gentile.