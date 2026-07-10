The second annual Ferry Fest will feature a showcase with nine musical acts from Noise Pop, workshops led by local artists, a wine-tasting pass, and vintage shopping.

Ferry Fest takes over the Ferry Building and Embarcadero from noon to 6 pm Sunday (July 12) for the second year in a row, with live music, local art, vintage shopping, food, cocktails, and family-friendly activities. The event celebrates the landmark's 128th anniversary, as the SF Examiner reports.

Noise Pop has lined up nine Bay Area acts, while more than 30 vendors from the Pickwick Vintage Show, and artists from the San Francisco Bay Area Etsy Team will also sell their work and lead hands-on workshops, including bracelet-, coaster-, and trinket-tray making.

Oakland artist Meredith Steele will exhibit pieces from her 100 Paintings of San Francisco series, and visitors 21 and older can purchase $22.85 wine tasting passes featuring Napa Valley Vintners wineries, with proceeds benefiting nonprofit Foodwise.

Organizers say the festival is intended to showcase the Bay Area's food, music, art, and small businesses while celebrating the Ferry Building's longtime role as one of the city's central gathering places.

Related: Oldest House In San Francisco Sold, Will Become Noise Pop Headquarters

Image: Ferry Fest