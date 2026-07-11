- The Golden State Valkyries are on a streak, winning 11 of their last 13 games and tying for first in the league with Minnesota and Las Vegas. They beat the Connecticut Sun 79-64 on Friday for a franchise-record seventh straight victory. [KPIX]
- Water temperatures in the Pacific off the coast of California are warmer than they've ever been, averaging about three degrees warmer than 20th century averages. We are likely in for a doozy of an El Nino season. [Chronicle]
- Dozens of people gathered for a vigil Friday night to mourn the loss of 47-year-old Jermaine Newton, who was fatally shot Tuesday morning while walking his dog in his neighborhood. [KRON4]
- There was a 3.8M earthquake and several smaller aftershocks Friday afternoon in Mendocino County, centered in the area of the Round Valley Indian Reservation. [KPIX]
- 64-year-old James Oliver Unick was sentenced Friday to life without the possibility of parole for the 1982 murder of 13-year-old Sarah Geer in Cloverdale, a case which went cold for 40 years before being solved through familial DNA. [KRON4]
- Lindsay Barenz, president of the Oakland Roots soccer team, says they are leaving the Coliseum after this season because it has limitations on event control, gameday flexibility, and it costs too much to operate. [KTVU]
- This weekend in Los Angeles, Criterion is putting on three nights of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl featuring the music of Wes Anderson films, hosted by Bill Murray, and as you can imagine, many fans dressed for the occasion Friday night.
Top image: Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries splits the defense of Gianna Kneepkens #5 and Aaliyah Edwards #8 of the Connecticut Sun in the third quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena on July 10, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Sean D. Elliot/Getty Images)