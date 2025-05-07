We finally have an opening date for Jules, after a bit of delay, in the former Iza Ramen space in the Lower Haight.

The hype is real is around Jules, and with good reason. Chef and expert dough man Max Blachman-Gentile has been perfecting his pizza skills after years in the kitchens of Tartine Bakery and Roberta's in Brooklyn, and the result is something that feels particularly unique, crispy, and layered with flavor from the base sauces to the extra sprinkles and drizzles on top — and he's got great taste when it comes to toppings, salads, and side dishes to boot.

Jules' pop-ups, which were happening regularly last year at Buddy, the Mission wine bar, and Loquat Bakery, were hot tickets and frequently sold out quick. But finally there will be a five- (or more?) night-a-week pizza place where you can find Blachman-Gentile's pizza in the Lower Haight, at 237 Fillmore Street — and a big, gas-powered, deck oven replaces the counter-top propane ovens that the pop-up was using, which Blachman-Gentile says he's been looking forward to for a long time, both for reasons of volume and control.

SFist first reported on the brick-and-mortar Jules in September, and after a plan to open in March was pushed to April, in typical SF fashion, the opening date is now May 20, with some final inspections still pending. Reservations have not yet gone online.

The pizza menu will be anchored by Jules' spin on the margherita, The Marone ($21), a cheese pie topped with four cheeses: house-made fresh mozzarella, low-moisture mozz, caciocavallo, and pecorino Toscano. Another favorite, the white mushroom pie, the Fun Guy ($25), is an intensely mushroom-y creation featuring a mushroom cream sauce as a base, topped with roasted maitake and honshimeji mushrooms, red onion, four cheeses including Hornkuhkäse from Switzerland, and a tamarind-black garlic drizzle. And there will be the favorite meat pie of the pop-up, the Spicy Ronny ($24), Blachman-Gentile's decidedly spicy take on a pepperoni pie with big hunks of Calabrian chile on top.

The Marone. Photo via Jules/Instagram

The Field Dream. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Come summer, we can expect the return of the Field Dream pie, topped with corn cream, roasted corn, sungold tomatoes, and serrano-Thai basil pesto; and other seasonal creations like the Curse of the Golden Flower, a squash-blossom pizza with confit garlic cream, extra-thin slices of summer squash, and a drizzle of Old Bay Caesar dressing.

There will also be sides and starters on the menu like well-dressed crudos; charred arrowhead cabbage with Calabrian chile butter, pumpkin seed gremolata, and shaved bottarga; and lamb-and-beef meatballs. And here's hoping for the return of his spin on a chopped salad with gigante beans and feta.

We can expect the menu at Jules to evolve and change fairly regularly, inspired by farmers' market finds, much like the pop-up was. One spring pie that Blachman-Gentile made last year, the Ramson Gets Me Lifted, featured fresh ramps, guanciale, and vodka sauce, as an example.

In addition to pizza, there will be roast chicken on the menu, served with an oregano white wine jus, blistered snap peas, and braised butter bean mash.

And to drink, there will be beer and wine as well as soju — Blachman-Gentile brought his pizza pop-up to Seoul last year, and got inspired.

He tells the Chronicle this week that the name Jules comes — as so many restaurant names do — from his grandmother Julia, who was called Jules, and who taught his mother how to cook and, in turn, him. And, the Oakland native proudly posted the Chronicle article to Instagram Wednesday morning, saying, "Look, Ma! We're in the paper I grew up reading!"

Jules - 237 Fillmore Street near Haight - Opening May 20th

