A former Chase bank branch is set to become a new music and entertainment venue called Hidden Frequency, and it's a project that combines aspects of listening lounges, experimental music venues, and small performance spaces.

There is something in the works at the shuttered Chase bank location at Mission and 21st streets, and it's going to serve as something of an expansion for the owner of the popular next-door wine bar and plant store Arcana, Naz Khorram. As Khorram told Mission Local last week, he is planning to open a venue there, hopefully sometime this fall, that will feature electronic music, immersive listening sessions like Envelop SF and Audium, and DJ sets.

"People love music. People love being here. People love partying here," Khorram tells the publication. "Throughout the years, we’ve definitely kept working on the music programming being bigger and bigger and better and better."

At Arcana, Khorram has established a hip and inviting environment centered on natural wine, intimate live music performances, and plenty of foliage. And it sounds like he'll be trying to cultivate a complimentary vibe next door at Hidden Frequency, with a "desert/sand dunes aesthetic," as well as beer, wine, and cocktails.

SFist doesn't see a liquor license application in yet for this address, and it's not clear if "cocktails" means a full bar — it seems likelier that Khorram will be seeking an easier-to-get beer-and-wine license, and offering soju/low-ABV cocktails, but those details aren't clear.

And while there likely won't be live music at the venue much of the time, Khorram tells Mission Local that small-scale live performances may be possible, like by a solo musician.

This is the latest new nightlife option to come to this block of Mission, after the opening of upscale billiards spot The Hall last summer, and it's heartening to see nightlife options blossoming again all over.

A couple blocks down at the former Bissap Baobab space (2243 Mission), the owners of Bar Part Time are set to open Downtime, a nightclub with cocktails, wine, and food from the Rose Pizzeria team, by late fall.

Stay tuned for more details and an opening timeframe for Hidden Frequency at a later date.

Related: New Upscale Billiards Lounge, With Cocktails, Debuts In the Mission District

Photo via Google Street View