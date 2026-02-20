The natural wine bar with a nightly dance party that took the Mission by storm in the last couple years is expanding in the neighborhood with a second venue, which will be a nightclub with food and cocktails.

Bar Part Time, which started as a pandemic pop-up and has become a popular fixture on 14th Street, was part of a natural wine wave that has drawn in a bevy of young Millenial and Gen Z drinkers in recent years. The Chronicle noted, when Bar Part Time opened in its permanent spot, that "natural wine — the rarer the better — has become a lifestyle token, emblematic of a certain sort of urbanity." And the wine bar tapped into the trend in a major way, continuing to take on a party atmosphere, especially on weekends, that would have been very foreign to most wine bars a decade ago.

Copycat hip-kid wine spots have since opened in LA, Portland, and elsewhere.

Bar Part Time's trio of owners, Dan Small, Jeremy Castillo, and Justin Dolezal, are now in expansion mode, and will be opening a proper nightclub with proper, high-ABV cocktails. It will be called Downtime, and as the Chronicle reports today, it's moving into the 6,000-square-foot space at 2243 Mission Street that was recently abandoned by the on-again-off-again Bissap Baobab.

Downtime will have a menu of zero-zero (ultra-unprocessed and natural) wines, in addition to a cocktail menu. For the latter, the owners have partnered with veteran bar guy Eric Ochoa, who's also a partner at Dalva, and previously worked at ABV and Bar Agricole. Ochoa tells the Chronicle that we can expect "inventive, delicious, classic" cocktails, in the bright vein of Dalva.

The food will be coming from the team behind acclaimed Berkeley spot Rose Pizzeria — though, curiously, there will be no pizza. Rose Pizzeria, as we know, is opening its first San Francisco location soon in the Richmond District, but they'll be doing something else, to be announced, at Downtime, in the way of bar snacks. And the link seems to be natural wine, which is also at the center of Rose Pizzeria's menu.

After some renovations and sound-system upgrades, Downtime is aiming for a late-fall opening.

Downtime - 2243 Mission Street - Opening this fall