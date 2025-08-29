A new upscale billiards lounge with a cocktail bar has just opened on Mission Street, in the space that was formerly home to ECHO nightclub.

The Hall, which aims to "fill a unique gap in SF's nightlife" by offering a high-end billiards experience with food and cocktails, opened last weekend at 2565 Mission Street, across from Alamo Drafthouse. The two-level space has been transformed into a moody lounge and pool hall, featuring eight new professional pool tables by Diamond Billiards.

Each pool table is accompanied by floating, focused lighting, keeping the light where it needs to be and keeping the mood lighting dimmer in the lounge space.

The team behind it hopes that weekly pool league nights and corporate events will fill the space on weeknights, and table (not pool table) reservations are available seven nights a week for drinks and food, starting at 5 pm. Pool tables are available first-come first-served, and will run you $15 per hour — or, if you want to rent two or three tables at once, it'll be $25/hr for two, and $30/hr for three.

Photo courtesy of The Hall

The venue offers a menu of signature cocktails and globally inspired street-food bites, with Brazilian cheese bread bites (pao de queijo), tandoori chicken kabobs, and corn-edamame fritters among the options. There is also a sandwich from the Brazilian street food tradition, the paozinho Brasilia, that features a grilled Brazilian steak skewer served on French bread with melted provolone cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, arugula, and spicy cilantro-garlic crema.

Photo courtesy of The Hall

The paozinho Brasilia with yuca fries. Photo courtesy of The Hall

Cocktails include a plum gimlet, a Black Manhattan, a lychee Mai Tai, and an Old Fashioned with tamarind and date. There is also a passionfruit whiskey sour made with Kikori Japanese whisky, and Thai basil margarita on offer.

Beers are all priced between $7 and $9, with a couple of local brews offered including Original Pattern's Hazy IPA, and Harmonic's Skydog IPA. And wines are very reasonably priced at $12 per glass, or $50 per bottle, including a couple of good sparkling options (Moet, even).

The Hall is a new venture from a trio of entrepreneurs and friends, Modi Shantharam, Yuko Takahashi, and Joina Liao.

"We saw a gap in San Francisco's nightlife — a place that combines the sophisticated ambiance of a high-end cocktail lounge with the timeless appeal of billiards," says Shantharam. "The Hall isn't just a bar; it's a social destination designed to bring people together, whether they're a seasoned player or simply looking for a new spot to connect."

The Hall - 2565 Mission Street, between 21st and 22nd streets - open Sun-Thur 5pm to midnight, Fri-Sat 5 pm to 1 am - reserve here