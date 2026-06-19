Local:

The DOJ has opened an investigation into Major League Baseball for alleged violations of "player rights" following the league's choice to issue warnings to multiple San Francisco Giants pitchers for writing Bible verses on their Pride-themed ballcaps. The inciting incident took place during a home game last Friday and has inspired condemnations from local leaders. [ABC 7]

The inciting incident took place during a home game last Friday and has inspired condemnations from local leaders. [ABC 7] A lawsuit filed against Center for Speech, Language, and Occupational Therapy (CSLOT) in Fremont alleges an employee sexually abused a nonverbal two-year-old boy, possibly on multiple occasions. Key evidence will reportedly come in the form of footage captured by a home surveillance phone app. [KRON4]

Key evidence will reportedly come in the form of footage captured by a home surveillance phone app. [KRON4] Officials confirmed a vegetation fire that began burning Friday afternoon in the vicinity of San Jose International Airport is now contained. Located south of the airport, the fire was rate as burning with "a minimum rate of spread" before firefighters managed to douse the threat. [NBC Bay Area]

National:

U.S. men's team onto World Cup knockout round with decisive 2-0 win over Australia. The match at Seattle Stadium earlier today saw the U.S. overcome the absence of star midfielder Christian Pulisic to a calf injury for a dominant victory and a ticket to the World Cup's knockout round of 32. [CBS]

The match at Seattle Stadium earlier today saw the U.S. overcome the absence of star midfielder Christian Pulisic to a calf injury for a dominant victory and a ticket to the World Cup's knockout round of 32. [CBS] Cheers co-creator James Burrows died Friday at the age of 85. In addition to his work on Cheers, Burrows will also be remembered for directing every episode of the sitcom Will & Grace during the show’s initial run. [New York Times]

In addition to his work on Cheers, Burrows will also be remembered for directing every episode of the sitcom Will & Grace during the show’s initial run. [New York Times] The union representing drivers of New York City's famous horse-drawn carriage rides announced Friday that the service is on hold through Tuesday following the death of a teenage tourist earlier this week who allegedly jumped from a runaway horse carriage. Arriving at a hectic time for NYC that's seen both a Knicks championship parade and ongoing World Cup tourism, the victim is believed to be the first person to die in a horse carriage accident since they were first introduced in Central Park over 150 years ago. [Associated Press]

Video:

A California surfer captured amazing footage with his drone that shows a potentially terrifying run-in with a shark off the coast of Santa Cruz. Shown below in a Canadian news broadcast, the video was shot near Seascape Beach in Aptos. It depicts a tense but ultimately harmless interaction between a shark and a surfer identified as 'Rex' by drone operator Nick Bertocchini, who also noted he flew his drone by the surfer in hopes of warning him that he might have some unwanted company.



Image: Landen Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the first inning of a major league baseball game at Oracle Park on June 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)